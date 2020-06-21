2739 STEVENSON

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a Single-Family Home has 3 beds, 1 1/2 Bath. An Absolute Must See! Fully Updated From The Ceiling To The Floor, 3 Bedroom bungalow. New updated kitchen, Washer and dryer hook up available to accommodate your personal washer and dryer. Security deposit is required, and first month rent is due by day of the Lease signing. MOVE IN..... REQUIREMENTS MUST BE EMPLOYED FOR 6 MONTH OR MORE PROF OF EMPLOYMENT, GROSS $2,400 MONTHLY, NO EVICTIONS. We are actively showing this property. Contact Harvest Home Reality! AND TO SPEAK WITH MRS. HARRIS..... Security Deposit.... First Month & Last Month Rent to MOVE IN........( YOU ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES ) PETS ARE ALLOWED ( A ONE TIME DEPOSIT )

