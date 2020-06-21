All apartments in Flint
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:07 AM

2739 STEVENSON

2739 North Stevenson Street · (313) 694-3999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2739 North Stevenson Street, Flint, MI 48504
Ballenger Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1224 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a Single-Family Home has 3 beds, 1 1/2 Bath. An Absolute Must See! Fully Updated From The Ceiling To The Floor, 3 Bedroom bungalow. New updated kitchen, Washer and dryer hook up available to accommodate your personal washer and dryer. Security deposit is required, and first month rent is due by day of the Lease signing. MOVE IN..... REQUIREMENTS MUST BE EMPLOYED FOR 6 MONTH OR MORE PROF OF EMPLOYMENT, GROSS $2,400 MONTHLY, NO EVICTIONS. We are actively showing this property. Contact Harvest Home Reality! AND TO SPEAK WITH MRS. HARRIS..... Security Deposit.... First Month & Last Month Rent to MOVE IN........( YOU ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES ) PETS ARE ALLOWED ( A ONE TIME DEPOSIT )
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2739 STEVENSON have any available units?
2739 STEVENSON has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Flint, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flint Rent Report.
Is 2739 STEVENSON currently offering any rent specials?
2739 STEVENSON isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2739 STEVENSON pet-friendly?
Yes, 2739 STEVENSON is pet friendly.
Does 2739 STEVENSON offer parking?
No, 2739 STEVENSON does not offer parking.
Does 2739 STEVENSON have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2739 STEVENSON offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2739 STEVENSON have a pool?
No, 2739 STEVENSON does not have a pool.
Does 2739 STEVENSON have accessible units?
No, 2739 STEVENSON does not have accessible units.
Does 2739 STEVENSON have units with dishwashers?
No, 2739 STEVENSON does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2739 STEVENSON have units with air conditioning?
No, 2739 STEVENSON does not have units with air conditioning.
