Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

This spacious 3 bedroom, one bath home has a detached garage, and fenced back yard. Tile kitchen floors and wood throughout main rooms and bedrooms. Large upstairs bedroom and back deck, perfect for any family. Monthly rent of $650 with a hold/deposit of $650. Accepting Section 8, pets welcome with an additional deposit/fee. Approved rental application required.Visit www.Showmojo.com for more details, to apply, or to schedule a showing.