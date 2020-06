Amenities

Very easy access. Located across from the new Powers High School and the Michigan School For The Deaf. Its located in an OPPORTUNITY ZONE! Its just a mile from Downtown Flint, Kettering University and 3 expressways!. A Total of 1374sq ft with upwards of 800 sf of space available for your business. Shared common space includes a kitchenette, dedicated reception area and a beautifully tiled waiting room. You have exclusive access for 2 office spaces along with bathroom, negotiable access to shared conference room. An Individual Office may be leased to a qualifying tenant at $450/mo.