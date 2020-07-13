/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020
18 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Flat Rock, MI
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brownstown Telegraph Road
22662 Oriole Dr, Woodhaven, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1311 sqft
Redwood™ Brownstown Oriole Drive is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brownstown West Road South
24881 Redwood Boulevard, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1338 sqft
This newer community features energy efficient appliances and a quiet neighborhood. Pets welcomed. Each home is a single-story with a spacious kitchen, walk-in closet, and large patio for grilling. Private, attached garages.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
14117 WATERSWAY Drive
14117 Watersway Dr, Gibraltar, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1012 sqft
READY FOR YOU TO MAKE THIS BEAUTIFUL WATERS EDGE COMMUNITY YOUR NEW HOME (JUST A FEW STEPS FROM HUMBUG MARINA - NEW GRANITE THROUGHOUT - LARGE ROOMS - VAULTED CEILINGS -BEAUTIFUL GROUNDS maintained by Association - Balcony to enjoy the nice Summer
Results within 10 miles of Flat Rock
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Wyandotte
3678 19th
3678 19th Street, Wyandotte, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Wyandotte 2 Bedroom 1 Bath w/ Finished Basement - Property Id: 25840 *Large Living Rm *New Kitchen *Gorgeous Finished Basement Almost Doubles Your Living Space! *New Carpet *Freshly Painted *NEW Furnace w/Digital Programmable
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Patersons Home
14462 Pine St
14462 Pine Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
3 bedroom house with one of the room upstairs and 1 baths. This house has hardwood floors in the living room, in the kitchen and upstairs. no basement. A large fenced in yard. 1.5 car garage.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
12084 Schultz St
12084 Schultz Street, Romulus, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Unique home in Romulus with 3 bedroom and 1 bath. Lots of living space for the separate rooms. No garage and no basement. Rustic feel in the kitchen. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2750. (2.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
11436 Syracuse St
11436 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
Gorgeous home with update features. New Flooring in the kitchen. Nice cabinets. 1 car garage. Central Air. Sliding door wall to the back yard. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3500. (2.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Riverview
18759 Riverview St
18759 Riverview Street, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Very unique home in the Riverview area. This home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice livingroom with hardwood floors. Cozy kitchen with great counter-tops. Fenced in back yard. No garage but there is street parking. No appliances are included.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8090 Robert St
8090 Robert Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$975
984 sqft
Gorgeous ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Updated kitchen. Utility room off the kitchen. 2 car garage. No basement and no central air. Fridge included. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2437.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
24178 PARKE LANE
24178 Parke Lane, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1185 sqft
ISLAND LIVING ...QUIET AND PEACEFUL TOO..SECOND FLOOR ,WELL CARED FOR 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATHS CONDO HAS WALK-IN CLOSET AND A DOUBLE CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM. LAUNDRY UNIT ALSO. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED TOO. ENJOY THE BALCONY WITH SERENE VIEWS.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Southgate
13117 Turnberry
13117 Turberry Court, Southgate, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1275 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath condo with a 1 car attached garage! Dishwasher-Stove-Refrigerator all INCLUDED This Unit will go FAST! Must apply online at SRMMI.com $1350.00 Plus $60.
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
9405 Biddle Street
9405 Biddle Street, Romulus, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1388 sqft
Awesome Bungalow with Great Location! - Awesome bungalow near major conveniences! Hardwood floors, bonus room, fenced yard, spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet space, and more make up this great home in Romulus.
1 of 1
Last updated May 23 at 09:15am
1 Unit Available
14746 Miller St
14746 Miller Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
926 sqft
Ranch Style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Kitchen opens ups to the living room. Carpet in all the rooms. No garage, no basement, no central. Window unit will be removed.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Wyandotte
2444 2nd
2444 2nd Street, Wyandotte, MI
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
Lower unit one bedroom apartment available in Wyandotte. Located just blocks away from the water, local boutiques, night life, and great restaurants. Utilities $30/month. Rent $795.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6546 Westpoint St
6546 Westpoint St, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
This is a beautiful old style home with a modern feel. The hardwoods have been re-polish and looking brand new. One of the biggest rooms upstairs with a full bathroom.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Patersons Home
14666 Banner St
14666 Banner Street, Taylor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1025 sqft
Great 4 bedroom home with nice hardwood floors. Nice updated bathroom. Open front porch. Easement along one side of the home. A very big yard. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2625. (2.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
28496 Halecreek St
28496 Halecreek Street, Romulus, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
986 sqft
Great home on a quite street. This home is featuring 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Newly polished hardwood floors in all the rooms. Big back yard. No basement and no garage. Large counter top space. Lots of room with the cabinets.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
12210 Syracuse St
12210 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
996 sqft
Very gorgeous home. Updated kitchen with appliance. Dark hardwood floors. New kitchen flooring. A very large bungalow room. Unfinished basement. 2 car garage. No central air.
