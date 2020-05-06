27100 CAHILL Road

Amenities

Office space available for lease conveniently located close to I75, Detroit Metro Airport, Infrastructure and a variety of businesses. Ford Motor Company Manufacturer in Woodhaven only about 5 miles of the vicinity. Gross lease includes 4 offices, 1 conference room and lavatory on 2nd floor of building. Separate entrance & parking available. Furniture can be included in lease for an additional $50/month (includes conference table, 6 chairs, 1 desk). Storage room (~100sqf) to be utilized for an up-charge.

Additional Office Space of 4500 sqf available for lease or whole property available for sale (~6 acres, office building and potential to add 3 office buildings / MLS 219124609). Ask for details. Meas. approx. Buyer/BATVI.