Flat Rock, MI
27100 CAHILL Road
Last updated May 6 2020 at 4:32 PM

27100 CAHILL Road

27100 Cahill Rd · (734) 757-0717
Location

27100 Cahill Rd, Flat Rock, MI 48134

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,900

Studio · 1 Bath · 10000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
Office space available for lease conveniently located close to I75, Detroit Metro Airport, Infrastructure and a variety of businesses. Ford Motor Company Manufacturer in Woodhaven only about 5 miles of the vicinity. Gross lease includes 4 offices, 1 conference room and lavatory on 2nd floor of building. Separate entrance & parking available. Furniture can be included in lease for an additional $50/month (includes conference table, 6 chairs, 1 desk). Storage room (~100sqf) to be utilized for an up-charge.
Additional Office Space of 4500 sqf available for lease or whole property available for sale (~6 acres, office building and potential to add 3 office buildings / MLS 219124609). Ask for details. Meas. approx. Buyer/BATVI.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27100 CAHILL Road have any available units?
27100 CAHILL Road has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 27100 CAHILL Road currently offering any rent specials?
27100 CAHILL Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27100 CAHILL Road pet-friendly?
No, 27100 CAHILL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flat Rock.
Does 27100 CAHILL Road offer parking?
Yes, 27100 CAHILL Road does offer parking.
Does 27100 CAHILL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27100 CAHILL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27100 CAHILL Road have a pool?
No, 27100 CAHILL Road does not have a pool.
Does 27100 CAHILL Road have accessible units?
No, 27100 CAHILL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 27100 CAHILL Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 27100 CAHILL Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27100 CAHILL Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 27100 CAHILL Road does not have units with air conditioning.
