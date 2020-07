1546 W MARSHALL Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

VERY CLEAN THREE BEDROOM BUNGALOW ON GREAT FERNDALE STREET. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. HARDWOOD FLOORS, FRESH INTERIOR PAINT AND LARGE MASTER BEDROOM. FORMAL DINING ROOM, COVERED FRONT PORCH AND CEMENT PATIO TO ENJOY THE BACKYARD. LIST PRICE IS FOR A TWO YEAR LEASE. OWNER IS OPEN TO A ONE YEAR LEASE AT $1,550 A MONTH. CREDIT SCORE OF 650+. APPROVED PETS ARE OK WITH A ONE TIME FEE OF $150. ONE AND HALF MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT. TENANT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR SNOW, YARD AND ALL UTILITIES. COME AND CHECK OUT THIS VERY CLEAN HOME