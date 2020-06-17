All apartments in East Lansing
Find more places like 819 Grand River.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lansing, MI
/
819 Grand River
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:17 AM

819 Grand River

819 W Grand River Ave · (517) 668-1800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
East Lansing
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

819 W Grand River Ave, East Lansing, MI 48823
Chesterfield Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
819 Grand River Available 08/01/20 819 Grand River- Four Bedroom College Home - *Now leasing for Fall 2020-2021!*

CHECK OUT OUR VIRTUAL TOUR:
http://www.mthmgt.com/819-grand-river-college-home/

Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath house off Grand River-
Full size washer and dryer, private parking, deck off back of house

Within walking distance to campus, Biggby Coffee, and Downtown East Lansing

Lease starts in August, no pets allowed

Will lease fast, don't miss out!

Call/Text Angela today 517-918-6581

(RLNE3537384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 Grand River have any available units?
819 Grand River doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lansing, MI.
Is 819 Grand River currently offering any rent specials?
819 Grand River isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 Grand River pet-friendly?
No, 819 Grand River is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lansing.
Does 819 Grand River offer parking?
Yes, 819 Grand River does offer parking.
Does 819 Grand River have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 819 Grand River offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 Grand River have a pool?
No, 819 Grand River does not have a pool.
Does 819 Grand River have accessible units?
No, 819 Grand River does not have accessible units.
Does 819 Grand River have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 Grand River does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 819 Grand River have units with air conditioning?
No, 819 Grand River does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 819 Grand River?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Beaumont
3500 Beaumont Park Dr. #104
East Lansing, MI 48823
Hunters Ridge
4060 Springer Way
East Lansing, MI 48823
Hidden Tree Apartments
410 Pine Forest Dr
East Lansing, MI 48823

Similar Pages

East Lansing 1 BedroomsEast Lansing 2 Bedrooms
East Lansing Apartments with GymEast Lansing Apartments with Parking
East Lansing Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lansing, MIBattle Creek, MIFlint, MIOkemos, MIJackson, MI
Holt, MIBrighton, MIHowell, MIDeWitt, MIDexter, MI
Portland, MIBath, MIHaslett, MIFenton, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Michigan State UniversityMott Community College
Kellogg Community CollegeUniversity of Michigan-Flint
Western Michigan University-Thomas M. Cooley Law School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity