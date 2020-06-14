600 Albert Ave

Amenities

Welcome to a fabulous 2008 built one bedroom ranch style condominium located in East Lansing within walking distance to MSU, restaurants, and shopping. Enter the secure entrance to find an attractive lobby leading to the elevators. The parking garage is located off the lobby. This home, including the kitchen has cherry wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, and maple cabinets. The living room adjoins the kitchen and has southern exposure with great views of the courtyard. The master suite has a tub and shower with the closet and laundry area located between the bedroom and bathroom. The owner pays for the association fee which includes lawn, snow, exterior maintenance, covered parking and trash removal. The gym is located on the 2nd floor. Please call for a showing today.



No Pets Allowed



