Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:38 AM

600 Albert Ave

600 Albert Avenue · (517) 930-3195
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

600 Albert Avenue, East Lansing, MI 48823
Downtown East Lansing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit #510 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 803 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
lobby
Welcome to a fabulous 2008 built one bedroom ranch style condominium located in East Lansing within walking distance to MSU, restaurants, and shopping. Enter the secure entrance to find an attractive lobby leading to the elevators. The parking garage is located off the lobby. This home, including the kitchen has cherry wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, and maple cabinets. The living room adjoins the kitchen and has southern exposure with great views of the courtyard. The master suite has a tub and shower with the closet and laundry area located between the bedroom and bathroom. The owner pays for the association fee which includes lawn, snow, exterior maintenance, covered parking and trash removal. The gym is located on the 2nd floor. Please call for a showing today.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5340261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Albert Ave have any available units?
600 Albert Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 600 Albert Ave have?
Some of 600 Albert Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Albert Ave currently offering any rent specials?
600 Albert Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Albert Ave pet-friendly?
No, 600 Albert Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lansing.
Does 600 Albert Ave offer parking?
Yes, 600 Albert Ave does offer parking.
Does 600 Albert Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 Albert Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Albert Ave have a pool?
No, 600 Albert Ave does not have a pool.
Does 600 Albert Ave have accessible units?
No, 600 Albert Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Albert Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 Albert Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Albert Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 600 Albert Ave has units with air conditioning.
