Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:14 AM

58 Apartments for rent in Dexter, MI with garage

Dexter apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg...
1 of 1

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Dexter
2 Units Available
Walkabout Creek
2230 Melbourne Ave, Dexter, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy recreational apartment amenities, including playgrounds and a fitness center. Apartment units with garbage disposal and private entrance for convenience. Close to I-94 and Dexter Community Garden.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Dexter
1 Unit Available
3545 Edison Street
3545 Edison Street, Dexter, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2964 sqft
Suacy-Chic Bungalow, fully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 full bath (with 3rd plumbed/drywalled full bath upstairs ready to finish with new home owner/plank flooring). Vaulted ceilings on main floor living area.
Results within 5 miles of Dexter

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4261 Dexter Ann Arbor Rd
4261 Dexter Ann Arbor Rd, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
984 sqft
Totally remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, with 2 car attached garage. All new paint and carpet /vinyl floors. Big living room with gas fireplace. Full laundry room with washer and dryer included.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5145 Hensley Drive
5145 Hensley Drive, Washtenaw County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2109 sqft
Looking to tour this home? Call Jen Langenburg 734.476.5400. You will love the curb appeal of this home in Vienna Woods Subdivision on over an acre of property in Scio Township. This home boasts over 2,000 sq feet and features 4 bedrooms & 2.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
396 Sedgewood Lane
396 Sedgewood Lane, Washtenaw County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2400 sqft
Phenomenal 4 bedroom 2.1 bath colonial style home tucked away in Scio Twp with Ann Arbor Schools. Walking into the home you are greeted with wood flooring into the family room with open kitchen concept.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8673 Magnolia Way
8673 Magnolia Way, Washtenaw County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2771 sqft
This beautiful Thornton Farms home feels brand new! Built in 2015, this welcoming home is neat as a pin and provides plenty of flexible living spaces to suit anyone's tastes and needs.
Results within 10 miles of Dexter
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,685
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1430 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Bring a new energy to your living experience.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,352
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1700 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, tanning deck and outdoor tennis court. Units have in-home washer/dryer, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Great location near campus, Briarwood Mall, downtown and transportation.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Elbel
7 Units Available
618 South Main
618 South Main, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,837
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,209
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1013 sqft
Loft-style homes with carpets, ice makers and extra storage. Located in Elbel, just about half a mile from the University of Michigan's campus. Smoke-free, pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, business center and coffee bar.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Downtown Ann Arbor
1 Unit Available
111 Ashley
111 N Ashley St, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,350
922 sqft
Chic Downtown Condo At Popular At Ashley Terrace. One bedroom, one bath condo with 927 square feet. Large master suite, with spacious bath and walk in closet, This unit Is bright and airy with wonderful, long southern views of downtown Ann Arbor.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1410 Saunders Crescent
1410 Saunders Crescent, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1410 Saunders Crescent Available 07/03/20 1410 Saunders Crescent - 3 Bedroom - Three bedroom ranch in desirable wines neighborhood. Wood floors through out the house, partially finished basement.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2339 Boulder Ridge Blvd
2339 Boulder Ridge Boulevard, Washtenaw County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2448 sqft
Available 07/01/20 * New appliances - Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer * 3 level AC/Heating zoning system with individual temperature control on each level * Family room and basement prepped for home theater speakers * Finished basement with Granite

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Area
1 Unit Available
514 Miller Ave
514 Miller Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1270 sqft
Exclusively listed by Arboright Properties this 4 bedroom home is available for a 7/15/20 move-in. A charming home with a first-floor master and attached bathroom and 3 bedrooms with another spacious bathroom on the second floor.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vet's Park Triangle
1 Unit Available
2005 Dexter Avenue
2005 Dexter Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Charming west side Ann Arbor home. This house features original woodwork, refinished hardwood floors, an updated kitchen, two full updated bathrooms, a fully fenced backyard, and a cute exterior.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Ann Arbor
1 Unit Available
322 E Liberty St Apt 5
322 East Liberty Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
951 sqft
Upscale Urban Loft Living in the heart of downtown Ann Arbor! Enjoy incredible views of the city from your own private terrace! Rare south facing two bedroom, two bath condo boasts open floor plan plus exposed brick and ductwork, high ceilings and

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Area
1 Unit Available
809 Hillcrest Drive
809 Hillcrest Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,190
1600 sqft
Available 08/29/20 Beautifully renovated Cali style home in the desirable water hill neighborhood. Walk downtown or to the beautiful Hunt park.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1368 Heatherwood
1368 Heatherwood Lane, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1368 Heatherwood - Beautiful condo on the South West side of Ann Arbor, near I-94. Two Bedroom Two Bath with a wonderful kitchen that opens into the great living room. Walk out patio, one car garage, and laundry in unit.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
321 Pauline Blvd
321 Pauline Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Available 08/10/20 Exclusively listed by J Keller Properties LLC, 734-369-8239. Lovely duplex in downtown Ann Arbor; located near the stadium and Main Street.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2537 Big Sky Ct
2537 Big Sky Court, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Available 08/01/20 Exclusively listed for rent by J Keller Properties, LLC (734) 369-8239. For more information about this property and others please visit www.jkellerproperties.com. Located in the Lake Forest Sub, this large 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
117 W Oakbrook Dr
117 Oakbrook Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
117 W. Oakbrook Available 08/29/20 Professionally managed condo. We are pleased to offer 117 W Oakbrook. This property offers high end new construction with a fabulous Ann Arbor location.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1334 Heatherwood Ln
1334 Heatherwood Lane, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Exclusively listed for rent by J Keller Properties, LLC 734-369-8239.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Area
1 Unit Available
225 Sunset Road
225 Sunset Rd, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
1860 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Short Term Rental (Up to 6 Months). 100% furnished! Rare opportunity to rent a just built townhome with stylish transitional/bohemian chic furnishings in desirable Water Hill neighborhood overlooking downtown.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Virginia Park
1 Unit Available
1111 W Huron St 2
1111 West Huron Street, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,245
650 sqft
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Great 1-bedroom Apartment with Social Distancing - Property Id: 245563 This amazing second floor apartment is located in the historic district of Old West Side, Ann Arbor.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenview and Pioneer Nature Area
1 Unit Available
1487 Kirtland Dr
1487 Kirtland Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
GOTTA LOVE IT!! Charming bungalow boasts newly refinished hardwood floors & fresh paint throughout plus brand new carpet in bedrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Dexter, MI

Dexter apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

