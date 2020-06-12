/
3 bedroom apartments
88 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dexter, MI
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Dexter
1 Unit Available
3545 Edison Street
3545 Edison Street, Dexter, MI
Suacy-Chic Bungalow, fully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 full bath (with 3rd plumbed/drywalled full bath upstairs ready to finish with new home owner/plank flooring). Vaulted ceilings on main floor living area.
Results within 5 miles of Dexter
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
165 Rockwood Court
165 Rockwood Court, Washtenaw County, MI
The Bouma Group, Martin Bouma, 734-761-3060, www.Bouma.com. Lovely 4 bedroom 2.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5145 Hensley Drive
5145 Hensley Drive, Washtenaw County, MI
Looking to tour this home? Call Jen Langenburg 734.476.5400. You will love the curb appeal of this home in Vienna Woods Subdivision on over an acre of property in Scio Township. This home boasts over 2,000 sq feet and features 4 bedrooms & 2.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
396 Sedgewood Lane
396 Sedgewood Lane, Washtenaw County, MI
Phenomenal 4 bedroom 2.1 bath colonial style home tucked away in Scio Twp with Ann Arbor Schools. Walking into the home you are greeted with wood flooring into the family room with open kitchen concept.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
8673 Magnolia Way
8673 Magnolia Way, Washtenaw County, MI
This beautiful Thornton Farms home feels brand new! Built in 2015, this welcoming home is neat as a pin and provides plenty of flexible living spaces to suit anyone's tastes and needs.
Results within 10 miles of Dexter
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,917
1347 sqft
Close to shopping and entertainment at Briarwood Mall. Community has a hot tub and resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and lighted tennis courts. Large apartments with private entrances.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1700 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, tanning deck and outdoor tennis court. Units have in-home washer/dryer, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Great location near campus, Briarwood Mall, downtown and transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
11 Units Available
Arbor Landings Apartments
545 Landings Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1296 sqft
Luxury living near I-94 and Evergreen Park. Bright apartments featuring new carpet, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Hardwood floors in some units. Community members enjoy bike storage, on-site yoga and tennis courts.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Broadway
72 Units Available
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,170
1096 sqft
LIMITED TIME ONLY - GET ONE MONTH FREE RENT. With modern finishes, thoughtfully designed floorplans and an unrivaled suite of amenities, Beekman on Broadway combines style, comfort and functionality in downtown Ann Arbor.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1430 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Bring a new energy to your living experience.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Area
1 Unit Available
225 Sunset Road
225 Sunset Rd, Ann Arbor, MI
Available 07/01/20 Short Term Rental (Up to 6 Months). 100% furnished! Rare opportunity to rent a just built townhome with stylish transitional/bohemian chic furnishings in desirable Water Hill neighborhood overlooking downtown.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Liberty Glen
1 Unit Available
595 Liberty Pointe Dr
595 Liberty Pointe Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1450 sqft
GREAT LOCATION, GREAT VALUE! Enjoy your carefree lifestyle in this easy to maintain condo minutes from stores, restaurants, downtown Ann Arbor, expressways and Liberty Athletic Club! 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath. Private deck off living area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Central
1 Unit Available
210 Beakes St
210 Beakes Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Available 06/15/20 Available. Fall lease. Kerry Town, 1 block from Zingerman Sandwich Shop and near E Kingsley and N Fifth Ave. Also near the hospital, Medical School and Central Campus. 12 minutes walk to the Diaq which the heart of Campus.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenview and Pioneer Nature Area
1 Unit Available
1487 Kirtland Dr
1487 Kirtland Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1102 sqft
GOTTA LOVE IT!! Charming bungalow boasts newly refinished hardwood floors & fresh paint throughout plus brand new carpet in bedrooms. Tons of natural light! Finished basement offers great rec room area plus extra guest room or office space and bath.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1407 Morton Avenue
1407 Morton Ave, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Available 08/06/20 August lease start! This stunning townhome in Burns Park features refinished hardwood floors, original woodwork, 9 ft ceilings, attractive porches, a bus stop right by house, ample parking, a very large yard, and plenty of
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vet's Park Triangle
1 Unit Available
2005 Dexter Avenue
2005 Dexter Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 Charming west side Ann Arbor home. This house features original woodwork, refinished hardwood floors, an updated kitchen, two full updated bathrooms, a fully fenced backyard, and a cute exterior.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
635 Duane Court
635 Duane Court, Ann Arbor, MI
Available 07/06/20 Excellent opportunity to rent a luxury west side Ann Arbor ranch on a quiet cul-de-sac.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Area
1 Unit Available
809 Hillcrest Drive
809 Hillcrest Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
Available 08/29/20 Beautifully renovated Cali style home in the desirable water hill neighborhood. Walk downtown or to the beautiful Hunt park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2339 Boulder Ridge Blvd
2339 Boulder Ridge Boulevard, Washtenaw County, MI
Available 07/01/20 * New appliances - Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer * 3 level AC/Heating zoning system with individual temperature control on each level * Family room and basement prepped for home theater speakers * Finished basement with Granite
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
321 Pauline Blvd
321 Pauline Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI
Available 08/10/20 Exclusively listed by J Keller Properties LLC, 734-369-8239. Lovely duplex in downtown Ann Arbor; located near the stadium and Main Street.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Elbel
2 Units Available
934 S State St
934 South State Street, Ann Arbor, MI
This unit is the lower floor unit of an 11-bedroom house in a fantastic location! Located across the street from the Athletic Campus, this house is a short walk to the Big House, Ford School of Public Policy, Law Quad and Ross School of Business.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Fourth Ward
1 Unit Available
328 Catherine
328 Catherine Street, Ann Arbor, MI
328 Catherine Available 08/28/20 Available August 2020 - Large 6 Bedroom House - Two kitchens, two baths. Parking, laundry, dishwasher. Large three story home, fine for up to 8 people.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1410 Saunders Crescent
1410 Saunders Crescent, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1410 Saunders Crescent Available 07/03/20 1410 Saunders Crescent - 3 Bedroom - Three bedroom ranch in desirable wines neighborhood. Wood floors through out the house, partially finished basement.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South University
2 Units Available
1619 S University Ave
1619 South University Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Nine bedroom furnished house with three bathrooms. Can be converted into two separate apartments (a three bedroom and a six bedroom). Natural woodwork, new windows, updated kitchen and bathroom. Parking included on the property. (RLNE4521261)
