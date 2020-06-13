36 Apartments for rent in DeWitt, MI with balcony

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
32 Units Available
The Quarry
3505 W Clark Rd, DeWitt, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,185
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1247 sqft
Newly constructed, this apartment community has a resort-style pool, a modern gym and a fire pit. Homes feature walk-in closets, in-home laundry and outdoor spaces. A short drive to Lansing, near Eastwood Towne Center.
Results within 5 miles of DeWitt

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15144 Via Carmella
15144 Via, Clinton County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1127 sqft
15144 Via Carmella Available 06/16/20 AVAILABLE MID-JUNE - 3-BDR 2-BTH Condo - Pet Friendly - Garage - 3-bedroom 2-bath condo located in DeWitt, MI. Lansing school district. First floor unit with tall ceilings. Built in 2007.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Knollwood Willow
1 Unit Available
1043 Ontario St
1043 Ontario Street, Lansing, MI
4 Bedrooms
$750
1152 sqft
4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath House in North Lansing. Nest door to Elementary School. Fresh Paint and New Carpet. Appliances Included. Fenced yard. Pets OK. Bus Route.
Results within 10 miles of DeWitt
Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
The Stadium District
6 Units Available
Stadium District
500 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1052 sqft
It can't get any better living right across the street from campus, and at The Gates apartments, that is exactly what you get. Our newly built, 4 story towers, are in the main hub of East Lansing life putting you in the middle of all the action.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Plumtree Apartments
229 Parkwood Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$725
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$802
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Westside Lansing in park-like setting with mature trees and professional landscaping. On-site gym, laundry, parking and pool. Patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal, air conditioning. Pet-friendly. Carport.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
12 Units Available
Hunters Ridge
4060 Springer Way, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1555 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hunters Ridge in East Lansing. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
Old Town
6 Units Available
Prudden Place
620 May St. Suite 1, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,051
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1216 sqft
Prudden Place gives residents the advantages of a slower-paced urban lifestyle next to a faster-paced downtown. Living in a contemporary building, while being surrounded by a revitalized area steeped in history.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
7 Units Available
Summerhill Estates
3313 W Mt Hope Ave, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$645
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
992 sqft
Summerhill Estates Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartment homes for rent featuring at-home comforts including gas fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, washer & dryers and private patios or balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 12:39am
6 Units Available
Runaway Bay Apartments
1011 Runaway Bay Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$900
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
955 sqft
Great location close parks, shopping, and multiple interstates. Community includes tennis courts, volleyball, and dog park. Units have washer and dryer, generous storage, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
8 Units Available
Delta Square Apartments
5332 W Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$740
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$882
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Delta Square apartments in Lansing, Michigan are near the Lansing Mall and offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
4 Units Available
Verndale Apartments
829 Montevideo Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,114
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Verndale Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent, just minutes from the Lansing mall. Our apartments feature in-home washer and dryer in select apartments and walk-in closets and unique courtyard entries.
Last updated June 13 at 01:13am
4 Units Available
The Vista at the Heights
2505 Showtime Dr, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,303
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
947 sqft
Studio to three-bedroom homes featuring in-home laundry, quartz countertops and polished concrete or plank flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, an elevator and a fire pit. Next to Eastwood Towne Center off Highway 127.
Last updated June 13 at 01:13am
Groesbeck Area
4 Units Available
Pine Lane Estates
2512 Lake Lansing Rd, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
1049 sqft
On the east side of Lansing near Highway 127. Two-bedroom apartment homes feature gas fireplaces, walk-in closets and high ceilings. The park-like community amenities include a gym, a coffee bar and outdoor grills.
Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
The Stadium District
20 Units Available
Marketplace
313 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
Studio
$1,050
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$859
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
881 sqft
In addition to the walkable location and ample onsite parking, Marketplace offers cutting edge amenities inside each unit.
Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
The Stadium District
15 Units Available
The Outfield Ball Park Lofts
310 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
Studio
$980
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
654 sqft
The Outfield is located within the stadium district of downtown Lansing, and directly in the outfield of Cooley Law School Stadium. Residents will be among a hearty entertainment district complete with bistros, breweries, concerts, art and culture.
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
The Beaumont
3500 Beaumont Park Dr. #104, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$916
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1050 sqft
The Beaumont combines the best of the suburbs with in-town sophistication and flair! Well-located between Coolidge and Chandler roads just north of downtown East Lansing, The Beaumont is a new community with contemporary floorplans and amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Delta Township
8156 Roslyn Hill, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1362 sqft
A fantastic community with an efficient apartment design. Each home features a den space, two-car garage attached, and a spacious living space. On-site green space. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Lansing
3 Units Available
Capital Manor Apartments
515 S Chestnut St, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$640
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Michigan State and Cooley Law School. Residents enjoy units with air conditioner and disposal. Community offers BBQ area, free parking, laundry facilities, and short-term lease options.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Westwind Townhomes
225 Spinnaker Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$910
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have private entrance, patio, and washer dryer hookup. Community features private garages, online payments, and is pet friendly. Located just off of CATA bus line and US-496.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Hidden Tree Apartments
410 Pine Forest Dr, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$705
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,261
1375 sqft
Hiddentree Apartments offers spacious floor plans and access to the East Lansing school district.
Last updated February 22 at 12:02am
The Stadium District
Contact for Availability
Block 600
600 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
Studio
$870
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1150 sqft
BLOCK600, the highly anticipated development opening Summer of 2020, is situated on 150,590 square feet along Michigan Ave holding 40 residental apartments, a 37,000 square foot urban grocery store, and a 122 room Courtyard by Marriott hotel in

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6150 Cobblers Dr Apt 117
6150 Cobblers Drive, Haslett, MI
1 Bedroom
$975
744 sqft
Wonderful updated 1 bedroom condo in East Lansing . This condo is located on the 3rd floor in the back of the building so it is very quiet. Surrounded with lots mature pine trees.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hunter Park
1 Unit Available
1229 Bement St.
1229 Bement St, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
852 sqft
2-BDR 1-BTH House w/ Basement - 2-bedroom, 1-bath house. Living room, dining room and kitchen on the first floor. Bedrooms and bathroom upstairs. Covered front porch. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hook-ups. Small yard. No garage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
530 Bainbridge Drive
530 Bainbridge Drive, East Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
530 Bainbridge Drive Available 07/15/20 3-BDR 1.5-BTH Duplex with Basement & Garage - East Lansing - Well maintained 3-bedroom, 1.5-bath duplex located in the desirable East Lansing school district.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in DeWitt, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for DeWitt renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

