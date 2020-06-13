/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:30 AM
14 Accessible Apartments for rent in DeWitt, MI
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
32 Units Available
The Quarry
3505 W Clark Rd, DeWitt, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,185
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1247 sqft
Newly constructed, this apartment community has a resort-style pool, a modern gym and a fire pit. Homes feature walk-in closets, in-home laundry and outdoor spaces. A short drive to Lansing, near Eastwood Towne Center.
Results within 10 miles of DeWitt
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
The Stadium District
6 Units Available
Stadium District
500 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1052 sqft
It can't get any better living right across the street from campus, and at The Gates apartments, that is exactly what you get. Our newly built, 4 story towers, are in the main hub of East Lansing life putting you in the middle of all the action.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
12 Units Available
Hunters Ridge
4060 Springer Way, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1555 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hunters Ridge in East Lansing. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
Old Town
6 Units Available
Prudden Place
620 May St. Suite 1, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,051
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1216 sqft
Prudden Place gives residents the advantages of a slower-paced urban lifestyle next to a faster-paced downtown. Living in a contemporary building, while being surrounded by a revitalized area steeped in history.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 13 at 12:39am
6 Units Available
Runaway Bay Apartments
1011 Runaway Bay Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$900
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1000 sqft
Great location close parks, shopping, and multiple interstates. Community includes tennis courts, volleyball, and dog park. Units have washer and dryer, generous storage, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
17 Units Available
Midtown
3433 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$952
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
789 sqft
Midtown will function as an epicenter for multicultural dialogue and exchange. It will be home to a community of residents who want to engage with others around the world and have unique residential experiences.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 01:13am
4 Units Available
The Vista at the Heights
2505 Showtime Dr, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,303
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
947 sqft
Studio to three-bedroom homes featuring in-home laundry, quartz countertops and polished concrete or plank flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, an elevator and a fire pit. Next to Eastwood Towne Center off Highway 127.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
The Stadium District
20 Units Available
Marketplace
313 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
Studio
$1,050
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$859
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
881 sqft
In addition to the walkable location and ample onsite parking, Marketplace offers cutting edge amenities inside each unit.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
The Stadium District
15 Units Available
The Outfield Ball Park Lofts
310 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
Studio
$980
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
654 sqft
The Outfield is located within the stadium district of downtown Lansing, and directly in the outfield of Cooley Law School Stadium. Residents will be among a hearty entertainment district complete with bistros, breweries, concerts, art and culture.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
The Beaumont
3500 Beaumont Park Dr. #104, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$916
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1050 sqft
The Beaumont combines the best of the suburbs with in-town sophistication and flair! Well-located between Coolidge and Chandler roads just north of downtown East Lansing, The Beaumont is a new community with contemporary floorplans and amenities.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Delta Township
8156 Roslyn Hill, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1362 sqft
A fantastic community with an efficient apartment design. Each home features a den space, two-car garage attached, and a spacious living space. On-site green space. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated April 30 at 02:15pm
Forest View
5 Units Available
BLVD West
3113 Forest Rd, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1182 sqft
Near Michigan State University and I-96. Apartments offer energy-efficient appliances, open floor plans and gourmet kitchens. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center and Wi-Fi hotspots. Near the nature center.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated February 22 at 12:02am
The Stadium District
Contact for Availability
Block 600
600 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
Studio
$870
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1150 sqft
BLOCK600, the highly anticipated development opening Summer of 2020, is situated on 150,590 square feet along Michigan Ave holding 40 residental apartments, a 37,000 square foot urban grocery store, and a 122 room Courtyard by Marriott hotel in
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Whitehills
1 Unit Available
1535 Stanlake Drive
1535 Stanlake Drive, East Lansing, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2889 sqft
1535 Stanlake Drive Available 06/14/20 Executive 4-BDR 4-BTH Duplex in Whitehills - Welcome to 1535 Stanlake. This is an executive 4-bedroom, 4-bath, duplex located in the desirable Whitehills Subdivision in East Lansing.
Similar Pages
DeWitt 1 BedroomsDeWitt 2 BedroomsDeWitt 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDeWitt 3 BedroomsDeWitt Accessible Apartments
DeWitt Apartments with BalconyDeWitt Apartments with GarageDeWitt Apartments with GymDeWitt Apartments with Parking