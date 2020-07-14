/
studio apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:39 AM
111 Studio Apartments for rent in Dearborn Heights, MI
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
25249 WARREN ST
25249 West Warren Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
Studio
$2,000
2340 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! AMAZING OPPORTUNITY YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS TO LEASE.Excellent opportunity on this free standing Brick 2340 SQFT building located in a highly desirable Dearborn Heights Business District.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
24501 W Warren Ave Street
24501 West Warren Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
Studio
$1,600
3780 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO OWN YOUR OWN BUSINESS. LOCATED ON BUSY WARREN AVE IN THE CITY OF DEARBORN HEIGHTS. LOW RENT. WARREN AVE IS GETTING WELL DEVELOPED BETWEEN TELEGRAPH RD AND BEECH DALY.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
23822 FORD Road
23822 Ford Rd, Dearborn Heights, MI
Studio
$3,200
7267 sqft
*under construction for a new facade and interior changes* Urgent care/medical office, or anything medical/office related. Access to state of the art X-ray machine in next door family practice.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
25000 FORD RD
25000 Ford Road, Dearborn Heights, MI
Studio
$1,800
1500 sqft
PRIME LOCATION!!! ONE OF THE BEST CORNERS IN DEARBORN HEIGHTS. LOWER LEVEL SUITE WITH THREE PRIVATE OFFICES. PREVIOUSLY USED AS AN ACCOUNTING/ INSURANCE OFFICE.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
24676 FORD Road
24676 Ford Road, Dearborn Heights, MI
Studio
$3,000
2000 sqft
GREAT LOCATION ON BUSY FORD RD. AVAILABLE SPACE 2000 SQ-FT BE ADJACENT TO THE SPRINT STORE ON THE CORNER.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
2184 N BEECH DALY Road
2184 Beech Daly Road, Dearborn Heights, MI
Studio
$1,075
7000 sqft
VERY SHARP 1100 SQUARE FOOT OFFICE SUITE WITH 4 ROOMS INCLUDING. TOTALLY REMODELED. LEASE TERM IS 1 YEAR OR LONGER. IMMEDIATE POSSESSION. ***NOTE RENT INCLUDES WATER AND GAS. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC ONLY.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
25948 VAN BORN Road
25948 Van Born Rd, Dearborn Heights, MI
Studio
$2,500
1945 sqft
Opportunity to design to your specifications and open a business in the popular Dearborn Heights area. Near automotive shops, and car dealerships.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
6986 N TELEGRAPH Road
6986 Telegraph Road, Dearborn Heights, MI
Studio
$2,000
5265 sqft
Prime location on Telegraph and Warren 1200 sq ft office space available for $2000 per month includes 8 parking spots, additional parking available for small fee, 50 feet of building frontage along telegraph, digital sign , etc.
Results within 1 mile of Dearborn Heights
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Volks
24418 Michigan avenue Avenue
24418 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$3,500
5816 sqft
GREAT LOCATION NOW AVAILABLE ON MICHIGAN AVENUE. OVER 3500 SQ FEET SURROUNDED BY MANY NEW HOTEL DEVELOPMENTS CAR DEALERSHIPS RESTAURANT FRANCHISES WITH HIGH CAR VOLUME TRAFFIC DAILY.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Volks
24710 MICHIGAN Avenue
24710 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$2,000
575 sqft
ATTENTION PHARMACISTS, REMODELED, SUCCESSFUL PHARMACY (OWNER MOVED OUT OF STATE), IS NOW READY FOR NEXT BUSINESS OWNER, THIS IS LOCATED IN WEST DEARBORN ON MICHIGAN AVE. NEAR TELEGRAPH WITHIN A QUARTER MILE OF 12 DIFFERENT DOCTORS OFFICES.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
5871 TELEGRAPH Road
5871 Telegraph Road, Taylor, MI
Studio
$2,950
3700 sqft
***FOR LEASE ONLY*** High traffic location. 3900 sq.ft. for lease. previously it was a party rental place. Zoned commercial with 10 parking spots on the south side of the building. 3400 sq.ft. available on the 1st floor. 500 sq.ft.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Levagood
25245 FORD Road
25245 Ford Road, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$4,500
2600 sqft
PRIME DEARBORN HEIGHTS LOCATION. OFFICE/MEDICAL. AMPLE PARKING(OVER 50 SPOTS). PRIVATE ENTRANCE. SPACE CAN ALSO BE USED AS GENERAL OFFICE OR MEDICAL. LANDLORD HAS WHITE BOXED SPACE WITH BATHROOM.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Outer Drive
20219 CARLYSLE Street
20219 Carlysle Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$5,500
3000 sqft
THIS FORMER RESTAURANT WAS COMPLETELY REMODELED IN 2018 AND IS READY TO GO..INCLUDED IN THE LEASE IS ALL EQUIPMENT.(NEWER) AND INVENTORY...REFRIG. STOVE, POTS, PANS, TABLES AND CHAIRS, ETC...THIS IS A DEFINITE MUST SEE...
1 of 6
Last updated August 16 at 10:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Garden City
27829 FORD Road
27829 Ford Road, Garden City, MI
Studio
$2,200
1000 sqft
**** ZONED C-3 ***** INCLUDED ARE 2 EXTRA LOTS #: 35012011849000 & 35012011850000.
1 of 7
Last updated August 16 at 10:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Garden City
27821 FORD Road
27821 Ford Road, Garden City, MI
Studio
$2,000
1000 sqft
**** ZONED C-3 ***** THIS IS THE BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY YOU BEEN WAITING FOR, WITH 60 FEET OF FRONTAGE ON FORD RD ON A CORNER LOT, WITH DRIVE THROUGH ALLEY IN THE BACK OF THE BUILDING, 3 BLOCKS FROM THE CITY OF DEARBORN HEIGHTS. LEASED AS IS.
Results within 5 miles of Dearborn Heights
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
21335 ECORSE RD
21335 Ecorse Road, Taylor, MI
Studio
$3,000
1276 sqft
Fantastic business and real estate opportunity. Lease or lease with option this well established neighborhood family restaurant. Updated appliances, hot water tank, and bathrooms. Access to inventory list and financials for serious buyers only.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West Riverdale
16704 Lahser
16704 Lahser Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$500
500 sqft
16700 Lahser - Please click "Request a Tour" to schedule an appointment with one of our Leasing Agents to view the property. You will receive a text message to confirm your appointment an hour in advance.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 07:39 AM
1 Unit Available
11719 Syracuse St
11719 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
Studio
$600
550 sqft
Studio with 1 bath and eat in kitchen. New flooring throughout the unit. Stove and Fridge are included. Community Washer and Dryer. Utilities Included. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $1500. (2.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Brooks
12040 Greenfield Road - 1
12040 Greenfield Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,000
1700 sqft
Commercial Building on busy major street. Close to I 96 Freeway and Plymouth Road. Excellent location. All business adventures are welcome. Great location for start up business.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Duvall - Edison
2021 MONROE Street
2021 Monroe Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$2,000
8031 sqft
Perfect Location on Monroe in Dearborn near Ford offices. Approx. 1200 sq ft that can be used for doctor, dentist, lawyer, accountant, and many more! Suite on main floor.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Southgate
13535 dix toledo
13535 Dix-Toledo Highway, Southgate, MI
Studio
$1,300
1400 sqft
Own your own business with Great visibility on heavily traveled dix -toledo road excellent location well taken care of separate furnace for each unit lav for each unit previous use hair salon huge windows in both units for extra signage and
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Gindely
23500 PARK ST Street
23500 Park Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$4,800
10049 sqft
GREAT LOCATION. FOR LEASE BEAUTIFUL MEDICAL SUITE WITH 3200 SQ.FT. ALL ON ONE FLOOR.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
26000 PLYMOUTH Rd
26000 Plymouth Road, Wayne County, MI
Studio
$1,200
2500 sqft
OVER 2000 SQFT SMOKE BUSINESS SHOP FOR LEASE,.GREAT VISIBALITY ON A VERY BUSY ROAD.BUSINESS IS ALSO FOR SALE.BATVAI
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Garden City
6623 MIDDLEBELT Road
6623 Middlebelt Road, Garden City, MI
Studio
$1,725
1300 sqft
Commercial building for lease in high traffic area just north of Ford Rd, great location to open your business, 3 private office’s, kitchenette, storage space, building was updated in 2016, corner building that gives you more exposure to your
