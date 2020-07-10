/
apartments with washer dryer
105 Apartments for rent in Commerce, MI with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
3290 EDGEWOOD PARK Drive
3290 Edgewood Park Drive, Commerce, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2125 sqft
LOWER STRAITS All-sports lakefront living! This ranch on the very desirous Edgewood Park Drive is on private Lower Straits Lake overlooks the 4th fairway of the country club golf course and gives one the perfect location to enjoy a rare opportunity
1 Unit Available
2340 MEDINAH Court
2340 Medinah Court, Commerce, MI
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3706 sqft
Beautiful custom, 4 bedroom home with so many extras! Two-story foyer with access to large dining room, half bath, private office. Just beyond curved staircase, two-story great room, with focal point fireplace.
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
12102 ADDINGTON
12102 Addington Drive, Commerce, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1361 sqft
SHARP UNIT OFFERING 2 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHROOMS. NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN. GREAT ROOM. GAS FIREPLACE, FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY. ATTACHED 1 CAR GARAGE. LEASE PAYMENT INCLUDES, WATER BILL, ASSOCIATION DUES, GARBAGE PICK-UP, SNOW REMOVAL AND LANDSCAPING.
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
29208 Chesapeake Circle
29208 Chesapeake Circle, Commerce, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1568 sqft
Beautiful upper ranch condo in the Highly Desirable Maple Crossings, offering residents a club house, swimming pool, hot tub, gazebo & walking trails. Dining room w/ vaulted ceiling. Featuring 2 Bedrooms & 2 Full Bathrooms, both w/ Walk-In Closets.
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
1201 ABIGAIL
1201 Abigail Ct, Commerce, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1656 sqft
Newer carpet and paint throughout this entire wonderful 3 bed room 2 bath end unit condominium located in Trillium Park. Large master suite w/ walk in closets and large bath w/ double sinks.
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
12107 Addington Drive
12107 Addington Drive, Commerce, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1315 sqft
Largest of the 3 floor plans in highly sought after Addington Corners on a premium lot with TWO-CAR TANDEM GARAGE! 2 storied foyer leads you into the great room with vaulted ceiling and formal dining room.
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
1685 TREYBORNE Circle
1685 Treyborne Circle, Commerce, MI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2088 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2 STORY DETACHED CONDO IN COMMERCE! THIS 2 BEDROOM 2.1 BATH HOME FEATURES CERAMIC FLOORING IN FOYER, HARDWOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN, BREAKFAST NOOK, AND LIBRARY.
Results within 1 mile of Commerce
10 Units Available
Citation Club
29540 Citation Cir, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,875
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1320 sqft
Luxurious complex located on 52 acres of grounds. A 9,000-square-foot clubhouse with heated pool, hot tub, sauna and cardio center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
1 Unit Available
41404 BELDEN Circle
41404 Belden Circle, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1344 sqft
BEAUTIFUL DETACHED CONDO WITH PRIVACY IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. THIS HOME FEATURES 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS, A DOOR WALL TO PRIVATE DECK, AND PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT. MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND DUAL-ENTRY MASTER BATH.
1 Unit Available
2818 Treyburn Ln
2818 Treyburn Lane, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2800 sqft
Updated 2800 sq. ft., 4 bed, 2 ½ baths West Bloomfield Colonial (Willow/Union Lake) with three car attached garage and full basement. Two story foyer and hardwood floors in living room, family room, formal dining and library/study.
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
425 OLD PINE Way
425 Old Pine Way, Walled Lake, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1139 sqft
Gorgeous, premium, updated condominium, end unit, freshly painted with soft neutral gray, new kitchen, new flooring, new carpeting, new lighting, new bath, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous....
1 Unit Available
38862 Country Circle
38862 Country Circle, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
934 sqft
HURRY FOR VERY CLEAN, ELEGANT AND SUNNY 2 BR CONDO. FINISHED BASEMENT! CONVENIENT LOCATION! LARGE LR./STYLISH FIREPLACE. BIG MBR / WIC. FULL BATH / HIGH SKYLIGHT. FRESHLY PAINTED ROOMS WITH NEUTRAL COLORS (2020). CHEM DRY CLEANED CARPETS.
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
1309 DECKER Road
1309 Decker Road, Walled Lake, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1784 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home and on a large lot. The pictures just do not do it justice the house has so much character. Kitchen has solid hickory cabinets, living room and dining room has dark walnut wood floors.
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
1482 MARINER Drive
1482 Mariner Drive, Walled Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
946 sqft
Enjoy this clean and updated Lake Village condo that features an open floor plan, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and newer flooring throughout. Cute kitchen with granite counters, all appliances, newer paint, spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet.
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
212 S PONTIAC Trail
212 South Pontiac Trail, Walled Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1347 sqft
Incredible opportunity to lease directly on the north end of Walled Lake!!! This completely renovated and fully furnished bungalow offers 2 bed, 1.
Results within 5 miles of Commerce
16 Units Available
Saddle Creek Apartments
43398 Citation, Novi, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,202
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
940 sqft
Large, upscale community with sand volleyball courts, sparkling pool and lighted tennis courts. Apartments are newly renovated with full size washer/dryers and white kitchen cabinets.
16 Units Available
Diamond Forest Apartments
23140 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,246
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1250 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with modern, spacious floor plans. In-unit washer and dryer and upgraded kitchens with modern appliances. Private patio or balcony with each unit.
7 Units Available
Spring Valley Apartments
37850 Spring Ln, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,285
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1035 sqft
Located adjacent to the Farmington Hills Golf Club and only minutes from major interstates, this community is situated two miles from downtown Farmington. Community offers swimming pool, fitness center and has won several local awards.
17 Units Available
Foxpointe Townhouses
26375 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1493 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1600 sqft
***Huge Beautiful Luxury Townhome! Renovated from Floor to Ceiling. MUST SEE! $1633 Immediate move in!! Please call the leasing office for your personal tour. Preferred employee discounts for Police/Fire/Active Military.
4 Units Available
Encore Manchester
42359 Hathaway Ln, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1368 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1736 sqft
Sophisticated design, refined features and superior amenities, Encore at Manchester is setting the stage as Novi's premier, upscale community.
18 Units Available
Muirwood Apartments
35055 Muirwood Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,015
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on 130 acres of open, wooded terrain with many nature trails for hiking. Tennis courts, carport, fitness center, sauna and pool. Private patio and balcony and washer/dryer in each unit.
25 Units Available
Pavilion Court Apartments
22675 Pavilion Dr, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1165 sqft
At Pavilion Court, your comfort is our first priority. We offer the quality you expect and the service that a professional management team can provide.
1 Unit Available
41733 MITCHELL Road
41733 Mitchell Road, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1960 sqft
Great location overlooking pond in this spacious 4 bedroom 1.5 story condo. This recently painted and carpeted 1,960 sq ft condo features a first floor master or library, full bath with ceramic tile.
1 Unit Available
5039 Elizabeth Lake Rd
5039 Elizabeth Lake Road, Waterford, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2712 sqft
**FULL RENT IS $2850; however, tenant receives a $20 rent discount IF payment is made through Cloud application AND an additional $30 rent discount if paid ON or BEFORE due date making rent payment $2800** Right on Crescent Lake with full water
