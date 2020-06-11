All apartments in Commerce
Find more places like 1991 HARLAND Court N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Commerce, MI
/
1991 HARLAND Court N
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

1991 HARLAND Court N

1991 Harland Court North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Commerce
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1991 Harland Court North, Commerce, MI 48382

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Located in the sought after BRIDGE POINTE neighborhood in Commerce Twp, this majestic home has so many upgrades! With an
expansive 2 story entrance, you feel the quality AS SOON as you enter. Massive windows throughout offer beautiful natural light. 1st
floor laundry w/ lots of built ins. Granite throughout the large kitchen. Hardwood floors! Finished basement w/ a full suite in laws
quarters, wet bar, family room & tons of storage. The main floor office w/ a wonderful view of the picturesque CUL DE SAC allows for
working peacefully from home. The oversized wooded lot offers natural privacy, while the well manicured yard offers a lovely play area
for the kiddos or a nice garden! Huge Master ensuite w/ jetted tub, his & her sinks & a MASSIVE WALK IN closet! This is a well built
home, in a tight knit sub & has been kept up perfectly. A stones throw from the Firehouse, hospital & high school. Nestled in a
fabulous community, it is the perfect situation for the family of any size!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1991 HARLAND Court N have any available units?
1991 HARLAND Court N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce, MI.
What amenities does 1991 HARLAND Court N have?
Some of 1991 HARLAND Court N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1991 HARLAND Court N currently offering any rent specials?
1991 HARLAND Court N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1991 HARLAND Court N pet-friendly?
No, 1991 HARLAND Court N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Commerce.
Does 1991 HARLAND Court N offer parking?
No, 1991 HARLAND Court N does not offer parking.
Does 1991 HARLAND Court N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1991 HARLAND Court N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1991 HARLAND Court N have a pool?
No, 1991 HARLAND Court N does not have a pool.
Does 1991 HARLAND Court N have accessible units?
No, 1991 HARLAND Court N does not have accessible units.
Does 1991 HARLAND Court N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1991 HARLAND Court N has units with dishwashers.
Does 1991 HARLAND Court N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1991 HARLAND Court N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Commerce 1 BedroomsCommerce 2 Bedrooms
Commerce 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCommerce Apartments with Parking
Commerce Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MI
Westland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MI
Ypsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIFerndale, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor