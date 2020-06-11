1991 HARLAND Court N

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Located in the sought after BRIDGE POINTE neighborhood in Commerce Twp, this majestic home has so many upgrades! With an

expansive 2 story entrance, you feel the quality AS SOON as you enter. Massive windows throughout offer beautiful natural light. 1st

floor laundry w/ lots of built ins. Granite throughout the large kitchen. Hardwood floors! Finished basement w/ a full suite in laws

quarters, wet bar, family room & tons of storage. The main floor office w/ a wonderful view of the picturesque CUL DE SAC allows for

working peacefully from home. The oversized wooded lot offers natural privacy, while the well manicured yard offers a lovely play area

for the kiddos or a nice garden! Huge Master ensuite w/ jetted tub, his & her sinks & a MASSIVE WALK IN closet! This is a well built

home, in a tight knit sub & has been kept up perfectly. A stones throw from the Firehouse, hospital & high school. Nestled in a

fabulous community, it is the perfect situation for the family of any size!