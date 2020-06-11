1991 HARLAND Court N

Amenities
Located in the sought after BRIDGE POINTE neighborhood in Commerce Twp, this majestic home has so many upgrades! With an
expansive 2 story entrance, you feel the quality AS SOON as you enter. Massive windows throughout offer beautiful natural light. 1st
floor laundry w/ lots of built ins. Granite throughout the large kitchen. Hardwood floors! Finished basement w/ a full suite in laws
quarters, wet bar, family room & tons of storage. The main floor office w/ a wonderful view of the picturesque CUL DE SAC allows for
working peacefully from home. The oversized wooded lot offers natural privacy, while the well manicured yard offers a lovely play area
for the kiddos or a nice garden! Huge Master ensuite w/ jetted tub, his & her sinks & a MASSIVE WALK IN closet! This is a well built
home, in a tight knit sub & has been kept up perfectly. A stones throw from the Firehouse, hospital & high school. Nestled in a
fabulous community, it is the perfect situation for the family of any size!