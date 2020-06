Amenities

Newer carpet and paint throughout this entire wonderful 3 bed room 2 bath end unit condominium located in Trillium Park. Large master suite w/ walk in closets and large bath w/ double sinks. Plenty of counter space in kitchen with newer STAINLESS STEEL appliances, large pantry & built-in desk. Gas fireplace. Full finished basement. 2 car attached garage. Located close to pool & spa. Buyer & BA to verify all info. Seller & Broker are related. Association fee included and quick occupancy. 1 year min lease. Security Deposit+1st month due at signing. $250 Non-refundable Pet Fee. Employment verification, current credit report within last 15 days due with application. *Photos are of the actual unit without furniture shot in 2018*