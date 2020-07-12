Apartment List
/
MI
/
clawson
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:03 PM

148 Apartments for rent in Clawson, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Clawson apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Clawson
104 Lincoln Ave
104 Lincoln Avenue, Clawson, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
950 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Stylish Ranch near Downtown Clawson - Property Id: 312685 Beautiful Home w/ newer Kitchen, bath, floors and doors, 2 car Garage and large fenced yard. Quiet Location: 3 minute walk to the heart of Clawson.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
Clawson
629 Maple Rd
629 West Maple Road, Clawson, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Z on Maple Apartments features a welcoming top-lit courtyard and ivy-covered brick, giving it a more classic and down-to- earth feel than most properties.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Clawson
455 DONALD Avenue
455 Donald Avenue, Clawson, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1060 sqft
Well-kept home within walking distance to downtown Clawson. Neutral decor, newer kitchen cabinets and appliances, newer carpet, paint, and updated bath. Detached garage & sheds for storage. 2 year minimum lease.
Results within 1 mile of Clawson
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
56 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,096
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1500 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
39 Units Available
Downtown Troy
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Madison Heights
Concord Towers
32600 Concord Dr, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$785
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
925 sqft
Make your home at Concord Towers Apartments and enjoy peaceful living in a vibrant downtown setting. Our entire community was designed for your convenience and enjoyment.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Madison Heights
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,020
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
922 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Royal Oak
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$809
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
845 sqft
Amber Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our communities offer several home advantages over the competition. Amber Apartments provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Royal Oak and Troy.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
3 Units Available
Royal Oak
Briarwood Park
2400 Parmenter Boulevard, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1243 sqft
Briarwood Park Apartments is a secluded enclave of luxury apartments within the upscale, well located, North Royal Oak area. This magnificent community is the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a quiet neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
Arlington Townhomes & Apartments
3115 Evergreen Dr, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
977 sqft
Arlington Townhomes and Apartments provide a peaceful setting, while offering a highly desired Royal Oak location that puts you minutes away from the things that are important to you.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
1221 BAUMAN Avenue
1221 Bauman Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1150 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH HOME IN ROYAL OAK FULLY REMODELED IN 2019 MIN 2 YEAR LEASE 1ST MONTHS RENT 1 1/2 MO SEC DEPOSIT MUST HAVE GREAT CREDIT AND GOOD INCOME' CREDIT REPORT .$300 NON-REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE. NO SMOKING NO PETS

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
719 E 13 MILE Road
719 East 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1032 sqft
This is an adorable 2 bedroom updated home with large fenced yard with one car garage. Updates include new kitchen cabinets and stainless appliances. refinished hardwood floors in living room and both bedrooms. beautiful new bathroom.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
1211 AMELIA Avenue
1211 Amelia Street, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1028 sqft
Updated kitchen with Granite counter tops and an updated bath. Oak hardwood flooring recently refinished. New Stainless Steal Appliances. Great access to Downtown Royal Oak, I-75, and Somerset Mall. Agent owned.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
4624 Rochester Rd
4624 Rochester Rd, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1534 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. Beautifully updated home for lease on Rochester Road. Kitchen open to LR with corner fireplace. All new floors carpet and luxury vinyl.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
3327 NELL ROSE Court
3327 Nell Rose Ct, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1915 sqft
THREE BEDROOM CONDO IN QUIET ROYAL OAK COMPLEX. LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, HARDWOOD FLOORS AND VAULTED CEILING. FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE WITH ATTACHED BATH WITH DUAL SINKS, CERAMIC SHOWER AND WALK IN CLOSET.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2002 ENTERPRISE Drive
2002 Enterprise Avenue, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2032 sqft
4 BR 2 FULL & 2 HALF BATH 2003 BUILT HOME IN WESTERN TROY FOR LEASE. FINISHED BASEMENT WITH 1/2 BATH & LIB. CERAMIC TILE FOYER, HALLWAY, KITCHEN & BREAKFAST AREA. MASTER BEDROOM W/ ATTACHED BATH.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
3820 BENJAMIN Avenue
3820 Benjamin Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
814 sqft
Hurry may be the last possible buyer/rental left! Make this spacious Royal Oak 2nd floor upper unit one-bedroom condo in a wonderful location yours today! This condo offers generous room sizes.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
3 Units Available
Furnished Apts @ Somerset Park (New Renovation)
2389 Somerset Blvd, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,250
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Value Suites by MotorCityRelocation.com is the local, "boots on the ground" corporate housing provider in greater Detroit.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
116 REGENTS DR
116 Regents Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1450 sqft
FOR LEASE: Spacious townhome style duplex with 3BRs and 2.5Baths, private deck, large yard and basement. Main level has great wood flooring, updated kitchen with white cabinets, SS appliances and tiled backsplash, updated baths.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
2500 NORMANDY RD UNIT 70
2500 Normandy Rd, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1499 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stress-free living in this brand new townhome located in a highly desirable Royal Oak location! Downtown Royal Oak, Berkley, Clawson, and Troy are just minutes away.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
56 HICKORY Drive
56 Hickory Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1173 sqft
Excellent 3 bedroom all brick house with 1.5 baths, huge 2.5 mechanics heated garage with 220 amp electrical service. Completely remodeled in 2018. Award winning Troy schools.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
3905 DEVON Road
3905 Devon Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
Welcome to 3905 Devon Road! This private building is tucked away just minutes from all the action! Don't miss all of the upgrades to this unit, including granite counters, upgraded bathroom and hardwood floors.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Maple Road
120 W Maple
120 West Maple Road, Troy, MI
Studio
$1,750
1833 sqft
Busy Shopping Center Located in Heart of Troy Strong Demographics Monument Signage Available Great Frontage on Maple Road 3 Months Free Rent - Move In Special!!

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
3040 HELEN Court
3040 Helen Court, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1858 sqft
Highly desirable Indian Mound Condos with first floor master suite. Open floor plan. Neutral fresh interior, new kitchen granite, new hardwood floors on main level living areas. Spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths and powder room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Clawson, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Clawson apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Clawson 2 BedroomsClawson 3 BedroomsClawson Apartments with BalconyClawson Apartments with Garage
Clawson Apartments with ParkingClawson Apartments with Washer-DryerClawson Dog Friendly Apartments
Clawson Furnished ApartmentsClawson Pet Friendly PlacesClawson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIHazel Park, MIWayne, MIBirmingham, MIWyandotte, MIHighland Park, MIGarden City, MI
Fraser, MIGrosse Pointe, MIMount Clemens, MISouth Monroe, MIEastpointe, MIAllen Park, MISouthgate, MIRichmond, MILivonia, MIFlat Rock, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MITaylor, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor