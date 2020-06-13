171 Apartments for rent in Clawson, MI with balcony

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Clawson
1 Unit Available
27 S Manitou Avenue
27 South Manitou Avenue, Clawson, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
865 sqft
Completely remodeled 2 bedroom, one bath home for lease. New modern kitchen with quartz counter tops. Includes high-end appliances: refrigerator, gas cook-top, hood, electric oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Clawson
1 Unit Available
1440 W ELMWOOD Avenue
1440 West Elmwood Avenue, Clawson, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1605 sqft
RENTER ALERT!!!! Appealing and vibrant 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, updated, freshly painted, totally move-in rental in much sought-after Clawson. Updates included new dishwasher, newer stove, refrigerator, washer, furnace and roof. Spacious 2.
Results within 1 mile of Clawson
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Royal Oak
6 Units Available
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$809
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
844 sqft
Amber Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our communities offer several home advantages over the competition. Amber Apartments provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Royal Oak and Troy.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
51 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,106
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1500 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
Downtown Troy
40 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Royal Oak
2 Units Available
Briarwood Park
2400 Parmenter Boulevard, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Briarwood Park Apartments is a secluded enclave of luxury apartments within the upscale, well located, North Royal Oak area. This magnificent community is the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a quiet neighborhood.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
2934 N Vermont Ave
2934 North Vermont Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
947 sqft
2934 N Vermont Ave Available 07/01/20 Spacious Royal Oak Bungalow - Nicely updated house near park! Finished bonus room with closet and full bathroom in the basement. Newer cabinets with quartz countertops.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
2500 NORMANDY RD UNIT 70
2500 Normandy Rd, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1499 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stress-free living in this brand new townhome located in a highly desirable Royal Oak location! Downtown Royal Oak, Berkley, Clawson, and Troy are just minutes away.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Maple Road
1 Unit Available
1130 BIRCHWOOD Drive
1130 Birchwood Avenue, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
768 sqft
Adorable 2 Bedrooms Ranch Style Home. Large Spacious Living Room, Large Kitchen,All Appliances Included. Enjoy entertaining on the large covered deck in the very big backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
419 ENGLEWOOD Avenue
419 Englewood Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
6 Bedrooms
$4,700
3700 sqft
Available May 15th. 2 year lease + preferred. Please submit all credit and income information to agent.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
869 Kirts Blvd
869 Kirts Boulevard, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Immediate occupancy of an updated condo in the Troy School District. Move-in ready condo in a prime location with two bedrooms and 2.5 bath. . Spacious basement with play room and laundry. Landlord prefers a maximum of 4 tenants.
Results within 5 miles of Clawson
Last updated June 13 at 12:45am
Royal Oak
31 Units Available
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,070
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1300 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
Last updated June 13 at 01:08am
37 Units Available
The Gables of Troy
500 Coachman Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$987
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1034 sqft
Enjoy resort style living at the Gables of Troy! We have gorgeous apartment homes, ample amenities and spectacular service. The Gables in Troy, MI offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments with 6 interior layouts to suit your style.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
960 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Huntington Woods
1 Unit Available
Keswick Manor Apartments
16099 W 11 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$949
835 sqft
Keswick Manor offers many advantages over the competition, by providing one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield. Our spacious one-bedroom homes provide the comfort, quality, and apartment amenities you deserve.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+
25225 Greenfield Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$680
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
At Highland Towers, located in Southfield, Michigan, we offer one and two bedroom apartment homes to seniors aged 55 and up.
Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
Royal Oak
12 Units Available
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1309 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1890 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1391 BENNAVILLE Avenue
1391 Bennaville Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
796 sqft
Charming home close to downtown Birmingham! This home includes all hardwood floors. Open floorplan. Dining room off kitchen. Spacious living area. Kitchen overlooks backyard patio. Two spacious rooms with large closet space.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1212 Wyandotte Ave
1212 Wyandotte Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house with original character and charm includes air conditioning. This home has lots offer including a formal dining area, Living room with fireplace and an airy kitchen with refrigerator & gas stove.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
2861 Grayson St
2861 Grayson Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
793 sqft
2861 Grayson St Available 07/10/20 Cozy 2 Bed / 1 Bath Home with Garage in Ferndale! - 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath property. Newly updated kitchen, living, and bath.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Berkley
1 Unit Available
4228 Tyler Ave
4228 Tyler Avenue, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
923 sqft
Great three bedroom bungalow located within walking distance to downtown Berkley and right next to Beaumont Hospital! Coved ceilings, arched doorways and glowing hardwood floors throughout! Spacious eat-in updated kitchen (all appliances included)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Madison Heights
1 Unit Available
26457 Wolverine Street
26457 Wolverine Street, Madison Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
- Charming three bedroom for rent! This property features hardwood floors, updated bathroom, nice deck in back yard, fenced in yard, and much more! All appliances included. To schedule a showing, call Ray at (586) 524-4351. (RLNE4919155)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
611 S West St
611 South West Street, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1382 sqft
Craftsman Bungalow with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath in the heart of downtown Royal Oak for lease! Wonderful enclosed front porch.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
918 E 6th St
918 East 6th Street, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Welcome Home! Located on a serene tree lined street walking distance to down town. Here you will find all of the charm of a beautiful Royal Oak home with a twist. Main floor master bedroom with a private entrance to the covered back patio.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Clawson, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Clawson renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

