Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:45 AM

27 S Manitou Avenue

27 South Manitou Avenue · (248) 649-7200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27 South Manitou Avenue, Clawson, MI 48017
Clawson

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Completely remodeled 2 bedroom, one bath home for lease. New modern kitchen with quartz counter tops. Includes high-end appliances: refrigerator, gas cook-top, hood, electric oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Brand new custom bathroom with European style walk-in shower and modern vanity. Freshly painted and laminate floors throughout. High-efficiency washer and dryer. Brand new furnace and central A/C, roof, windows, exterior doors, vinyl siding, gutters, and blown in insulation, front porch walk-way and exterior LED motion lights. Other new major recent updates include: new electrical, plumbing (PEX/copper) and sewer. 1.5 car detached garage features new door, opener and electrical. There are too many updates to list about this city-certified dream home. Alarm system subscription to be included in monthly rent. Schedule an appointment today before this modern Clawson gem is leased! **NO PETS PLEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 S Manitou Avenue have any available units?
27 S Manitou Avenue has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27 S Manitou Avenue have?
Some of 27 S Manitou Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 S Manitou Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
27 S Manitou Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 S Manitou Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 27 S Manitou Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clawson.
Does 27 S Manitou Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 27 S Manitou Avenue does offer parking.
Does 27 S Manitou Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 S Manitou Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 S Manitou Avenue have a pool?
No, 27 S Manitou Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 27 S Manitou Avenue have accessible units?
No, 27 S Manitou Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 27 S Manitou Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 S Manitou Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 S Manitou Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27 S Manitou Avenue has units with air conditioning.
