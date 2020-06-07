27 S Manitou Avenue

Amenities

Completely remodeled 2 bedroom, one bath home for lease. New modern kitchen with quartz counter tops. Includes high-end appliances: refrigerator, gas cook-top, hood, electric oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Brand new custom bathroom with European style walk-in shower and modern vanity. Freshly painted and laminate floors throughout. High-efficiency washer and dryer. Brand new furnace and central A/C, roof, windows, exterior doors, vinyl siding, gutters, and blown in insulation, front porch walk-way and exterior LED motion lights. Other new major recent updates include: new electrical, plumbing (PEX/copper) and sewer. 1.5 car detached garage features new door, opener and electrical. There are too many updates to list about this city-certified dream home. Alarm system subscription to be included in monthly rent. Schedule an appointment today before this modern Clawson gem is leased! **NO PETS PLEASE.