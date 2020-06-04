1440 W ELMWOOD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

RENTER ALERT!!!! Appealing and vibrant 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, updated, freshly painted, totally move-in rental in much sought-after Clawson. Updates included new dishwasher, newer stove, refrigerator, washer, furnace and roof. Spacious 2.5 car garage with double driveway. Over 1,600 sf of comfortable living space. Spacious yard with rear patio for outside entertaining. Ideally located near 3 downtown districts of Clawson, Royal Oak and Birmingham for your shopping and entertainment activities. Available immediately. Standard board rental agreement required with standard leasing due diligence, credit check and employment status. Property will be managed by professional property manager. No smokers & no pets please.