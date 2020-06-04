All apartments in Clawson
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:02 PM

1440 W ELMWOOD Avenue

1440 West Elmwood Avenue · (248) 646-6200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1440 West Elmwood Avenue, Clawson, MI 48017
Clawson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1605 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RENTER ALERT!!!! Appealing and vibrant 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, updated, freshly painted, totally move-in rental in much sought-after Clawson. Updates included new dishwasher, newer stove, refrigerator, washer, furnace and roof. Spacious 2.5 car garage with double driveway. Over 1,600 sf of comfortable living space. Spacious yard with rear patio for outside entertaining. Ideally located near 3 downtown districts of Clawson, Royal Oak and Birmingham for your shopping and entertainment activities. Available immediately. Standard board rental agreement required with standard leasing due diligence, credit check and employment status. Property will be managed by professional property manager. No smokers & no pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 W ELMWOOD Avenue have any available units?
1440 W ELMWOOD Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1440 W ELMWOOD Avenue have?
Some of 1440 W ELMWOOD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 W ELMWOOD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1440 W ELMWOOD Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 W ELMWOOD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1440 W ELMWOOD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clawson.
Does 1440 W ELMWOOD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1440 W ELMWOOD Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1440 W ELMWOOD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1440 W ELMWOOD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 W ELMWOOD Avenue have a pool?
No, 1440 W ELMWOOD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1440 W ELMWOOD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1440 W ELMWOOD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 W ELMWOOD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1440 W ELMWOOD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1440 W ELMWOOD Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1440 W ELMWOOD Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
