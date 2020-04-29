All apartments in Clawson
1255 W 14 MILE Road
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

1255 W 14 MILE Road

1255 West 14 Mile Road · (313) 465-9540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1255 West 14 Mile Road, Clawson, MI 48017
Clawson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$1,192

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hot tub
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
Property Amenities
hot tub
Welcome to the community! Join a powerful network of complementary businesses! Partners include dental (smile direct club), cosmetology, salons, skin care, medical spa, barbers, therapeutic massage, and more! We are a community of 27 high-volume Salon and Spa suites. Each suite comes FULLY furnished with high-end furniture and amenities so you can move-in worry-free and start your business right away! Each suite offers privacy and enclosed ceilings for client conversations without disruption! If you’re looking for an upgrade to your existing career, or want your own business, you owe it to yourself to see our suites! Just 10 units remain!!! Suite size and prices range, rent is affordable and weekly, double-size and window suites available! Flexible terms and bonuses to get you on your feet!!! Showings every Monday.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 W 14 MILE Road have any available units?
1255 W 14 MILE Road has a unit available for $1,192 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1255 W 14 MILE Road currently offering any rent specials?
1255 W 14 MILE Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 W 14 MILE Road pet-friendly?
No, 1255 W 14 MILE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clawson.
Does 1255 W 14 MILE Road offer parking?
No, 1255 W 14 MILE Road does not offer parking.
Does 1255 W 14 MILE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1255 W 14 MILE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 W 14 MILE Road have a pool?
No, 1255 W 14 MILE Road does not have a pool.
Does 1255 W 14 MILE Road have accessible units?
No, 1255 W 14 MILE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 W 14 MILE Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1255 W 14 MILE Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1255 W 14 MILE Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1255 W 14 MILE Road does not have units with air conditioning.
