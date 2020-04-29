1255 W 14 MILE Road

Amenities

Welcome to the community! Join a powerful network of complementary businesses! Partners include dental (smile direct club), cosmetology, salons, skin care, medical spa, barbers, therapeutic massage, and more! We are a community of 27 high-volume Salon and Spa suites. Each suite comes FULLY furnished with high-end furniture and amenities so you can move-in worry-free and start your business right away! Each suite offers privacy and enclosed ceilings for client conversations without disruption! If you’re looking for an upgrade to your existing career, or want your own business, you owe it to yourself to see our suites! Just 10 units remain!!! Suite size and prices range, rent is affordable and weekly, double-size and window suites available! Flexible terms and bonuses to get you on your feet!!! Showings every Monday.