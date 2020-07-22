Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

216 Apartments for rent in Center Line, MI with garages

Center Line apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Center Line
7250 Helen
7250 Helen Street, Center Line, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
NO SEC 8. No Pets. Beautiful, Updated Brick Ranch 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Car Garage, Central Air with all Appliances (Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer and Dyer).

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Center Line
8306 STATE Park
8306 State Park Street, Center Line, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1034 sqft
VERY NICE, CLEAN & UPDATED 3 BED 1.5 BATH BRICK RANCH HOME. SPACIOUS EAT-IN KITCHEN W/NEWER CABINETS, FLOORING, STAINLESS APPLIANCES. GOOD SIZED LIVING ROOM HAS PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT. BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOORS ARE REFINISHED IN DARK WALNUT.
Last updated July 22 at 03:51 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
26806 Richard Dr
26806 Richard Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
977 sqft
Bedrooms: 3 MBR: 12 x 10 BR2: 11 x 10 BR3: 10 x 10 Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick ranch. Updated kitchen & bathroom. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Partially finished basement with 1/2 bathroom.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
23724 Mac Arthur Blvd
23724 Mac Arthur Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
847 sqft
Available 07/30/20 This 2 Bedroom Ranch is minutes away from groceries, restaurants, shopping and is only a 10 minute walk away from Jaycee Park! The updated kitchen has newer cherrywood cabinets, newer faux granite countertops, ceramic floors, and

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
11067 Hupp Ave
11067 Hupp Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Nice Remodeled Bugalow Home.Detached Garage.Stove and fridge Included.Covered Front porch.Laundry room.Hardwood Floors,Updated Kitchen.Must see.No pets Please. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5976981)

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
11032 CONTINENTAL Avenue
11032 Continental Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$825
930 sqft
Affordable 3 bedroom bungalow for lease. One bathroom. Large kitchen. Two car garage. Close to Freeways. Please complete the attached application and submit along with proof of income and credit report.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
8443 LOZIER Avenue
8443 Lozier Avenue, Warren, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1038 sqft
This amazing Bungalow is up for lease, close to nearby schools, major grocery stores. Central AC, 1.5 cars garage with remote control opener. The house has fresh-new paint with brand new carpet.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
11075 ESSEX Avenue
11075 Essex Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
420 sqft
Available for lease now! See this warm yet spacious freshly updated 3 bed 2 full bath home! Upon entry features a cozy Florida room which leads into an open floor plan living & dining room.
Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Hazel Park
345 East Jarvis Avenue
345 East Jarvis Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1089 sqft
3 bedroom bungalow, hardwood floors, bay window in front, and appliances included. 1 Bedroom has Hardwood Floors, other 2 bedrooms have Carpeting This wonderful home has a fenced yard with 1 car garage. Close to shopping, I-75 and I-696.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
21060 Helle Ave
21060 Helle Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
925 sqft
Three bedroom ranch home available for rent! Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Off street parking with a large driveway and a 1.5 car garage. Available for immediate move in!!! $30 application fee for all applicants over the age of 18.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Osborn
19417 Strasburg St
19417 Strasburg Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$825
Big house! Brick 3 beds Full basement Fresh Paint Refinished hardwood floors Two car detached garage New tile in kitchen The backyard was dug up in 2020 no backups Many new windows Applicant must earn 3x rent and or have sufficient rental

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Osborn
20011 Barlow St
20011 Barlow Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
Three bedroom bungalow. Renovated kitchen and bath. Two car garage. Section 8 welcome. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5932466)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Burbank
14925 Eastburn
14925 Eastburn Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
3 Bedroom 2 Bath near Regent Park - Now Avaliable! $875/mo. - 3 bedrooms 2 baths. New roof, has a full bathroom in the lower floor in addition the main bathroom. Kitchenette in the lower floor.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Burbank
16200 E State Fair St
16200 East State Fair Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$925
874 sqft
Recently renovated three bedroom bungalow! Two car garage. Great location. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5867710)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
34051 Viceroy
34051 Viceroy Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1560 sqft
Beautiful Tri Level Brick Home in Sterling Heights - Clean, ready to move in 3 bedroom, 2 bath, brick home conveniently located in popular Sterling Heights neighborhood.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Burbank
15681 Carlisle St
15681 Carlisle Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
Very nice colonial style home with 1 car garage large fenced in yard nice front porch New carpet fireplace. finished basement also private driveway close to 8mile and school Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5669714)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
2200 Garrick Ave
2200 Garrick Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Cozy brick ranch located South of Nine Mile and East of Dequindre. This home features a 2 car detached garage, fresh paint throughout, nice updated kitchen, and more! Section eight is accepted. Pets are not allowed. Accepts Section 8.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
20940 Wellington Ave.
20940 Wellington Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$825
900 sqft
**COMING SOON** Lovely 2 Bedroom Ranch - Lovely 2 bedroom , 1 bathroom ranch style home.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Warren
31516 Gloede Dr
31516 Gloede Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Occupancy 06/10/2018. Three bedroom, two bathroom ranch with finished basement, two car detached garage. Hardwood flooring upstairs. Open concept ranch with updated main bathroom, lots of storage space. Great Location! This one wont last long.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
26130 Fairfield
26130 Fairfield Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1152 sqft
PRIME AREA OF WARREN ~ FULLY UPDATED SOLID BRICK RANCH ~ 3 BED, 1.1 BATH, 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, FINISHED BASEMENT ~ COVERED PORCH ~ - Check out this FULLY RENOVATED Solid Brick Ranch in the HEART OF WARREN.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
23810 Stewart
23810 Stewart Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
- Charming three bedroom for rent in Warren. This homes features fresh paint, newer flooring throughout, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, ceramic in kitchen and bathroom, etc! All appliances included. Detached garage.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
35272 Vito Dr
35272 Vito Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 HOME IS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL AUGUST 1, 2020 NO CATS Stunning 1700 sq ft Hatherly Village Great Room Ranch in Sterling Heights 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Baths Great Room Master Suite has Full Bath and Doorwall leading to Deck 1st Floor

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
State Fair-Nolan
20110 Omira St
20110 Omira Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
684 sqft
FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT OWNER FINANCE LOAN - FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT - 20110 Omira St Total of 2 beds 1 bath 684 sqft Cozy fixer upper ranch home with two bedrooms and one bath, full basement and detached one car garage.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
865 E Harwood Ave
865 East Harwood Avenue, Madison Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
You must first provide proof of income before we will schedule a showing. This is a newly remodeled 1000 square foot home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Center Line, MI

Center Line apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

