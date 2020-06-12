/
2 bedroom apartments
11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Caledonia, MI
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
35 Units Available
Hanover Townhomes of Caledonia
245 Kinsey Street Southeast, Caledonia, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1211 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Townhomes of Caledonia in Caledonia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Caledonia
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
The Knoll Towhomes of Ada
1040 Spaulding Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1369 sqft
5264 Knoll Place Dr Available 08/07/20 The Cedar | Two Bedroom - Slab on Grade - WELCOME HOME The Knoll is one of Adas finest luxury townhome communities .
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
9 Units Available
The Fountains Apartments
3900 Whispering Way Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
975 sqft
Welcome to The Fountains, where the grand water fountains that inspire our name set a tone of serenity for the entire community. Feel yourself slow and relax as you take in each woodland and waterscape view.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Pointe O Woods
4065 Pointe O Woods St SE, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$930
1000 sqft
QUALITY. COMFORT. HOME.Come discover the unexpected charm of luxury country living and comfortable city convenience. At The Pointe Apartments, you are minutes away from supermarkets, local shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Redwood Cascade Township
2697 Mohican Ave SE, Forest Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1311 sqft
Redwood® Grand Rapids Mohican Ave SE is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Grand Rapids
6303 Bainbrook Way SE, East Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1443 sqft
Redwood™ Grand Rapids is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6118 Campus Park Ave SE
6118 Campus Park Drive Southeast, Kent County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
This Duplex in a nice area on a cul-de-sac near kentwood High School.Close to M-6 and strip mall the and movie theater. Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE223547)
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
1237 60th Street SE
1237 60th Street Southeast, Kentwood, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
Fully redone, 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit, close to 60th and Kalamazoo. Call today for your own personal showing!
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
2708 44th Street Southeast
2708 44th St SE, Kentwood, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
Nestled in a quiet residential setting this recently renovated duplex home is within walking distance of Family Fare Supermarket, Walgreens, Kentwood Library, and Pat Patterson Athletic Field.
Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
5401 Mildred Ave SE
5401 Mildred Avenue Southeast, Kentwood, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1375 sqft
Duplex that is a corner property that makes it like an individual home. 2 car garage its a plus plus private yard. Tenant pays electric and gas and trash owner pays water. Located conveniently on a bus route.