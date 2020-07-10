/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:49 PM
231 Apartments for rent in Bloomfield Hills, MI with washer-dryer
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
138 E HICKORY GROVE Road
138 East Hickory Grove Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1686 sqft
This Beautiful and Affordable Bloomfield Hills 3 bed 2.1 bath end unit condominium could be your new home.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
90 MANORWOOD Drive
90 Manorwood Drive, Bloomfield Hills, MI
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
4600 sqft
Experience modern living in one of Bloomfield's most sought after locations that share the highest extent of privacy, home amenities, and ultimate entertaining spaces.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
280 CANTERBURY Road
280 Canterbury Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
4486 sqft
REMARKABLE OPPORTUNITY TO RENOVATE OR BUILD A NEW HOME ON THIS SPECTACULAR 3.29 ACRE PROPERTY NESTLED IN THE "CITY OF BLOOMFIELD HILLS" AMONG MULTI MILLION DOLLAR ESTATES.
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
325 KESWICK Road
325 Keswick Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
6836 sqft
Wonderful estate home on approximately an acre of gorgeous grounds near Cranbrook, extensively updated over the last few years!! Beautiful white kitchen with large center island opens to eating nook with walls of windows & doors radiating natural
Results within 1 mile of Bloomfield Hills
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1059 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
1059 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1129 sqft
Birmingham Beauty! UPDATED 2BED/2BATH/1LAV, HWF thruout, GRANITE CTRTOPS, MAPLE CABS, S/S APPLS, 2 refrigs(one in bsmt) GAS STOVE, MASTER BATH HAS 2 SINKS, PRIVATE ENTRANCE, PRIVATE DECK, BASEMENT WITH NEW WASHER/ DRYER.
1 of 66
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2551 GINGER Court
2551 Ginger Court, Oakland County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
3977 sqft
Welcome to this newer home located on a year round wooded lot of pines & spruces with topiary, pond & hardscape! Spacious, beautiful & luxurious best describes this 1st floor master w/luxury marble bath, two story great room & 1st floor library
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
256 Ravine
256 Ravine Road, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1360 sqft
Prime location! Steps from Downtown Birmingham in the "little San Francisco" neighborhood. Charming craftsman with relaxing front porch. Everything remodeled in 2008. Wood floors throughout. Meticulously maintained. Immediate Occupancy.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Bloomfield Village
3467 SUTTON PLACE
3467 Sutton Place, Oakland County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
5000 sqft
Exceptional Executive rental. Fully renovated in 2019, this classic contemporary ranch masterfully blends architectural symmetry, clean lines and the use of custom textures and materials with an awe inspiring result.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1037 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
1037 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1042 sqft
WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM! THIS TOWN HOME IS LOCATED DEEP IN THE COMPLEX BACKING TO A PRIVATE WOODED RAVINE. FEATURES INCLUDE 2 BEDROOMS, 1.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
42478 WOODWARD Avenue
42478 Woodward Avenue, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1299 sqft
Super clean and spacious! This upper story 2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit in much desired city of Bloomfield has easy access to Woodward Ave and 1-75. Big windows let in ample of daylight and provide a great view of the pool.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2988 Aspen Lane
2988 Aspen Lane, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1635 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Welcome to this open floor plan, spacious ranch with finished walk-out basement, attached garage, newer paint, flooring, lighting, granite counters in kitchen and so much more.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1005 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
1005 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
918 sqft
Furnished Birmingham Lease! Very nice North Old Woodward townhouse. Walking distance to all of downtown Birmingham and steps from boutique shops & restaurants – Luxe, Market North End, etc. Cross the street to Tim Horton’s & Uptown Market.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
553 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
553 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1440 sqft
DREAM LOCATION FOR THIS 2 BDRM UPDATED DOWNTOWN TOWNHOUSE / CONDO WITH IT'S OWN PRIVATE ENTRANCE , BRICK PATIO & ATTACHED 1 CAR GARAGE * RIGHT ON N OLD WOODWARD NEXT TO ALL THE SHOPPING , ENTERTAINMENT * BIRMINGHAM SCHOOLS * NEW WHITE KITCHEN WITH
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1115 N Old Woodward Unit 75
1115 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1393 sqft
Birmingham Condo for Lease - HIGHLY DESIRABLE WOODWARD PLACE CONDO'S FOR LEASE. THREE BEDROOM UPPER CONDO WITH NUMEROUS UPDATES. OPEN KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS & BREAKFAST BAR.
Results within 5 miles of Bloomfield Hills
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:01pm
40 Units Available
Downtown Troy
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
$
57 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,131
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1500 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 06:41pm
33 Units Available
Westbury Village Townhouses
201 N Squirrel Rd, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1450 sqft
Westbury Village is conveniently located near the M-59 and I-75 interchange which makes work, play, and shopping just minutes away. We are nestled on the serene Clinton River and over the bridge from quaint downtown Auburn Hills.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
960 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 06:51pm
3 Units Available
Royal Oak
Briarwood Park
2400 Parmenter Boulevard, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1243 sqft
Briarwood Park Apartments is a secluded enclave of luxury apartments within the upscale, well located, North Royal Oak area. This magnificent community is the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a quiet neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:05pm
$
1 Unit Available
Spring Haven
18025 Windflower Drive, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1776 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community features a playground, bark park, and a picnic area. Homes are spacious with attached garages and stainless steel appliances. Fireplaces are available. Easy access to entertainment.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
The Transit Center
3257 Newbury Pl
3257 Newbury Place, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1480 sqft
3257 Newbury place Available 07/15/20 Desirable Midtown Square condo is completely upgraded in September 2019. Hardwood floors throughout, new ceramic tiles in two bedrooms, new carpet for staircases, new paint.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1932 Klingensmith Rd
1932 Klingensmith Road, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1240 sqft
Available immediately A must see Condo! . Text or call to schedule viewing (248) 797 7195 (RLNE5388405)
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B
1727 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
581 sqft
Great 1 bedroom unit in the heart of Birmingham! Heat and Water included in Rent! - Awesome Manors of Birmingham 1 bedroom condo walking distance to everything. This unit has been completely remodeled with high-end finishes throughout.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
4576 WAGON WHEEL Drive
4576 Wagon Wheel Drive, Oakland County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2796 sqft
5 BEDROOMS, BLOOMFIELD SCHOOLS, AND A GREAT YARD FOR PLENTY OF FUN AND ENTERTAINMENT! THIS COLONIAL FEATURES A COMPLETELY REMODELED KITCHEN WHICH INCLUDES GORGEOUS QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, TILE BACKSPLASH, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
Similar Pages
Bloomfield Hills 1 BedroomsBloomfield Hills 2 BedroomsBloomfield Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBloomfield Hills 3 BedroomsBloomfield Hills Accessible ApartmentsBloomfield Hills Apartments with Balcony
Bloomfield Hills Apartments with GarageBloomfield Hills Apartments with GymBloomfield Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBloomfield Hills Apartments with ParkingBloomfield Hills Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIMount Morris, MILake Orion, MIClawson, MIHazel Park, MIWayne, MIBirmingham, MI