31356 E RUTLAND Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Welcome home to this pristine 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Beverly Hills ranch. Resting on a generous and private lot, this home offers 1,378 sq/ft plus an 1,100 sq/ft finished basement. Hardwood floors and natural light flow throughout most of the main level. Updated kitchen includes new SS appliances and granite counters. Large all season room off the back of home offers additional living space and views of the large fenced in yard. Finished lower level almost doubles your living space with a large family room, full bath, laundry and more. Birmingham Schools and close to Beaumont Hospital, dining, entertainment, shopping and thoroughfares. Owners have taken pride in this home and expect their new tenants to do the same. Multi-year lease preferred, credit score above 700, monthly income must be at least 3X rental rate. Tenant responsible for all utilities, upkeep and lawn/snow. $250 Non refundable cleaning fee. 1 Small Dog may be negotiable. Occupancy April 1st, 2020.