Beverly Hills, MI
31356 E RUTLAND Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

31356 E RUTLAND Street

31356 East Rutland Street · No Longer Available
Location

31356 East Rutland Street, Beverly Hills, MI 48025
Franklin

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome home to this pristine 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Beverly Hills ranch. Resting on a generous and private lot, this home offers 1,378 sq/ft plus an 1,100 sq/ft finished basement. Hardwood floors and natural light flow throughout most of the main level. Updated kitchen includes new SS appliances and granite counters. Large all season room off the back of home offers additional living space and views of the large fenced in yard. Finished lower level almost doubles your living space with a large family room, full bath, laundry and more. Birmingham Schools and close to Beaumont Hospital, dining, entertainment, shopping and thoroughfares. Owners have taken pride in this home and expect their new tenants to do the same. Multi-year lease preferred, credit score above 700, monthly income must be at least 3X rental rate. Tenant responsible for all utilities, upkeep and lawn/snow. $250 Non refundable cleaning fee. 1 Small Dog may be negotiable. Occupancy April 1st, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31356 E RUTLAND Street have any available units?
31356 E RUTLAND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, MI.
What amenities does 31356 E RUTLAND Street have?
Some of 31356 E RUTLAND Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31356 E RUTLAND Street currently offering any rent specials?
31356 E RUTLAND Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31356 E RUTLAND Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 31356 E RUTLAND Street is pet friendly.
Does 31356 E RUTLAND Street offer parking?
Yes, 31356 E RUTLAND Street does offer parking.
Does 31356 E RUTLAND Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31356 E RUTLAND Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31356 E RUTLAND Street have a pool?
No, 31356 E RUTLAND Street does not have a pool.
Does 31356 E RUTLAND Street have accessible units?
No, 31356 E RUTLAND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31356 E RUTLAND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31356 E RUTLAND Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 31356 E RUTLAND Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 31356 E RUTLAND Street does not have units with air conditioning.
