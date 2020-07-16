All apartments in Beverly Hills
16929 DUNBLAINE Avenue

16929 Dunblaine Avenue · (248) 862-2601
Location

16929 Dunblaine Avenue, Beverly Hills, MI 48025
Franklin

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1166 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well-maintained ranch located in a cozy neighborhood in the heart of Beverly Hills with Birmingham schools. Easy walk or bike ride to downtown
Birmingham. Move right into this meticulously kept 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home with finished basement, 2 car garage and a lot of storage space! Home has
many updates-finished basement with full bath, moldings and a quiet, Fenced backyard. Come check what this house has to offer. House is tenant occupied. Their lease expires on July 31st. Prospective tenant can move in on August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

