16929 DUNBLAINE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Well-maintained ranch located in a cozy neighborhood in the heart of Beverly Hills with Birmingham schools. Easy walk or bike ride to downtown

Birmingham. Move right into this meticulously kept 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home with finished basement, 2 car garage and a lot of storage space! Home has

many updates-finished basement with full bath, moldings and a quiet, Fenced backyard. Come check what this house has to offer. House is tenant occupied. Their lease expires on July 31st. Prospective tenant can move in on August 1st.