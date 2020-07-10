/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:41 PM
131 Apartments for rent in Berkley, MI with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 06:20pm
1 Unit Available
Berkley
Metropolitan Oxford
2580 Oxford Rd, Berkley, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,110
635 sqft
Wi-Fi Included! Our Met Flats are updated everywhere you look! New modern cabinetry w/brushed nickel hardware, sleek appliances, vinyl wood plank flooring, plush carpet, ultra modern bath with subway tiled tub surround, new fixtures and rainfall
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Berkley
1200 Dorothea Rd
1200 Dorothea Road, Berkley, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse in a Great Location! 2 Big Bedrooms with double closets in each, One Full Bath with a half bath on the main floor. Kitchen will all appliances included and an eating area. Big basement with washer and dryer.
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Berkley
3447 TYLER Avenue
3447 Tyler Avenue, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1427 sqft
Awesome remodel in the heart of town! Walk to Berkley's many robust restaurants and spectacular shopping. Paint and carpet under 2 yrs. 2 gorgeous modern tile baths and lighting.
1 of 22
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
Berkley
2128 Thomas Avenue
2128 Thomas Avenue, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic 3-Bedroom Berkley Bungalow available! Convenient location close to highways, parks and tons of amenities. Fully applianced kitchen for cooking up a storm. New bathroom! Tons of storage in the basement. Fenced-in yard and pet friendly.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Berkley
2868 Buckingham Avenue
2868 Buckingham Avenue, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
919 sqft
This great ranch style home features a new kitchen including stove, refrigerator, disposal & dishwasher. Home has central air conditioning. Updates include bathroom, newer windows and flooring.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Berkley
3535 Ellwood Ave
3535 Ellwood Avenue, Berkley, MI
1 Bedroom
$995
700 sqft
Beautifully & Completely Remodeled Throughout! Great Starter Home minutes away from Downtown Royal Oak and walking distance to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital! Accepts Section 8. (RLNE81117)
Results within 1 mile of Berkley
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Royal Oak
Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments
201 North Lafayette Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,290
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
820 sqft
With a walk score of 90, living at Metropolitan Lafayette means you can enjoy the convenience of walking to downtown Royal Oak! Amongst Oakland County's prime hotspots, Metropolitan Lafayette provides a prestigious address and a hip neighborhood.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
119 N Center St
119 North Center Street, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1236 sqft
119 N Center St Available 08/16/20 Spacious home in downtown Royal Oak! - Located in the heart of downtown Royal Oak, this house is just steps from many wonderful restaurants and shops.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
430 N. Washington Ave. C
430 North Washington Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1039 sqft
APT. C: DOWNTOWN ROYAL OAK 2 BED 2 BATH BEAUTIFUL - Property Id: 268352 Spacious 2 BR, 2 Bath Downtown 2nd fl. apt; private front entrance to street, rear entrance to parking lot, 2 parking spaces. Central to multiple fwys.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
3820 BENJAMIN Avenue
3820 Benjamin Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
814 sqft
Hurry may be the last possible buyer/rental left! Make this spacious Royal Oak 2nd floor upper unit one-bedroom condo in a wonderful location yours today! This condo offers generous room sizes.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 901
432 South Washington Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1398 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come be a part of Royal Oaks most luxurious high rise, The Fifth. Take advantage of all The Fifth has to offer. The doormen, privacy/security, and location of this building truly set it apart from the rest.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
3354 Ellwood Avenue
3354 Ellwood Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Welcome to your new rental home! This cozy 3 bedroom bungalow with a full unfinished basement is ready for you to move-in today! Centrally located within minutes of Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital and Woodward Ave.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
100 W 5th Street
100 West 5th Street, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1201 sqft
AMAZING DOWNTOWN LOFT Best location in Royal Oak. Interior parking garage, full workout center/gym. Interior mail room. Bamboo hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Full Laundry in unit. Balcony overlooking downtown.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
300 Baker St
300 Baker Street, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Royal Oak. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and covered front porch. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
2906 W 13 Mile Road
2906 West 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
688 sqft
Entry level condo with updated kitchen and bathroom, all appliances. Hardwood floors throughout this two bedroom condo. Great location in Royal Oak right by Beaumont Hospital and lots for restaurants and shopping.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
508 Center Street
508 S Center St, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1000 sqft
Downtown Royal Oak! Move right into this Large (1) Bedroom CITY LOFT. High Ceilings/Wood Floors/Modern Open Kitchen. Open floor plan ideal for entertaining. Great natural light including skylight.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
414 CATALPA Drive
414 Catalpa Drive, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1018 sqft
Spacious lower level flat w/ FIREPLACE & hardwood floor in prime Royal Oak location! Very well maintained unit w/ a great layout features two large bedrooms, kitchen w/ stove, refrigerator & DISHWASHER.
1 of 16
Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
3329 Ravena Avenue
3329 Ravena Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1000 sqft
Premium Rental near Beaumont! Hardwood floors throughout most of main level - living room, dining room, and bedrooms. Kitchen has new granite counters and new stainless steel appliances.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
3040 HELEN Court
3040 Helen Court, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1858 sqft
Highly desirable Indian Mound Condos with first floor master suite. Open floor plan. Neutral fresh interior, new kitchen granite, new hardwood floors on main level living areas. Spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths and powder room.
Results within 5 miles of Berkley
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:01pm
40 Units Available
Downtown Troy
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
$
57 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,131
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1500 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
960 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
7 Units Available
Park Lane Apartments
23344 Park Place Dr, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,175
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1181 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier, luxury apartment communities in Southfield, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Monticello Apartments
22700 Civic Center Dr, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1140 sqft
Newly updated apartment homes with full-size in-unit washer and dryers, central air, vaulted ceilings, and large windows to let in natural light. Private balcony and patio with each unit.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MI