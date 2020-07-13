/
pet friendly apartments
30 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Belleville, MI
$
26 Units Available
Harbour Club
49000 Denton Rd, Belleville, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$872
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$976
1023 sqft
Harbour Club is your personal oasis - 162 acres of mature trees and landscape in which to roam. Our community features unique resort-style living with such amenities as a 24-hour fitness center, crystal clear swimming pool, and sand volleyball.
$
6 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
10910 Independence Ln, Belleville, MI
1 Bedroom
$934
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments include brushed nickel lighting, a washer and dryer, and central air and heat. Located near I-275, I-94 and Wayne County Community College. On-site amenities feature a gourmet coffee bar and a conference room.
Results within 5 miles of Belleville
4 Units Available
Arbor Circle Apartments
2277 Grove Rd, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$869
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1155 sqft
Arbor Circle Apartments is designed to surround you with 900 to 1200 sq. ft. of luxurious privacy and space. Your location is ideal, in a neighborhood near parks, lakes, Eastern Michigan University, US 23, I-94 and I-275.
1 Unit Available
9666 Sawgrass Court
9666 Sawgrass Ct, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1075 sqft
$1100 / 2br - 1075ft2 - Meadows of Van Buren (Belleville) Location: Tyler Rd. / Belleville Rd. (9666 Sawgrass Ct. Belleville MI 48111) Charming two bedroom, two bath condo in a convenient location! First Floor.
1 Unit Available
9448 Nature View Ln
9448 Nature View Road, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1650 sqft
Dont miss this great condo! This condo boasts 3 bedrms, 2 full baths, 1 car garage, balcony, gas fire place, premium appliances.
1 Unit Available
19708 Sharon Ct
19708 Sharon Ct, Wayne County, MI
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
Charming 1 bedroom 1 bath. Pets okay with pet fee. Section 8 okay. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric and backyard lawn care. Window a/c.
Results within 10 miles of Belleville
Contact for Availability
Redwood Superior Township
1725 Cardiff Row, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1350 sqft
Redwood(R) Superior Township is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Ypsilanti
9226 White Wing Drive, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1502 sqft
Redwood® Ypsilante is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
12 Units Available
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
937 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.
3 Units Available
Bedford Square
42256 Addison Ave, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$919
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1000 sqft
Bedford Square is a secluded enclave of spacious apartments located in upscale, centralized Canton. This community provides the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a peaceful neighborhood.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Canton
2372 Monument Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1294 sqft
Redwood™ Canton is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
9 Units Available
Uptown Apartments
49730 Uptown Ave., Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1400 sqft
Well-designed apartments with chef kitchens, satin nickel hardware and walk-in closets. Community offers picnic areas, walking trails and a swimming pool. Near the Village Theater. Right by shops and eateries along Cherry Hill Road.
1 Unit Available
Concorde Club
7080 Niagara St, Romulus, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Located just minutes from Downtown Detroit, shopping, major expressways and the airport. 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Community has pool, sundeck and laundry facilities.
1 Unit Available
20 South Grove Street
20 South Grove Street, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Minutes from downtown Ypsilanti we have a unit available for rent at 20 s grove in Ypsilanti. This unit is renting for $1,200 per month including water in the rent price. We have a three bedroom apartment available 06/01/20.
1 Unit Available
1266 Leforge Rd
1266 Leforge Road, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1175 sqft
Eastern Lofts Apartments - Property Id: 49540 Details of the what's available for summer/fall 2020: ü 2 bedrooms, 1.
1 Unit Available
165 Rosewood Ave
165 Rosewood Avenue, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1264 sqft
Ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Newly polish hardwood floors. Kitchen appliance included. Gorgeous back patio with a fenced in back. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3250. (2.
1 Unit Available
12084 Schultz St
12084 Schultz Street, Romulus, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Unique home in Romulus with 3 bedroom and 1 bath. Lots of living space for the separate rooms. No garage and no basement. Rustic feel in the kitchen. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2750. (2.
1 Unit Available
414 Filmore Street
414 Filmore St, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1506 sqft
COMING SOON - LOVELY COLONIAL-STYLE CONDO IN CANTON FOR LEASE! - LOVELY COLONIAL-STYLE CONDO IN CANTON FOR LEASE! THIS ENTRY LEVEL UNIT FEATURES A EXTENDED LIVING ROOM W/GAS FIREPLACE AND ATTACHED DINING ROOM, GROUNDS MAINTENANCE, PRIVATE ENTRY,
1 Unit Available
Midtown
612 Pearl St
612 Pearl Street, Ypsilanti, MI
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
Five Bedroom House on Pearl St. - Near The C.O.B & EMU! - Available by August 1st - Barnes & Barnes has a 2.5 half bath, 5 bedroom home 3 blocks from EMU's main campus. Hard wood flooring throughout, no carpet. Washer and dryer in basement.
1 Unit Available
Westland
614 Superior Parkway
614 Superior Pkwy, Westland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1169 sqft
Welcoming community, fall in love with this beautiful and bright home! With easy access to major expressways and just a short distance away from Canton and Westland’s several shopping, entertainment, and dining options, take advantage of the
1 Unit Available
Prospect Gardens
304 Ecorse Rd
304 Ecorse Road, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1092 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to call this home!! This SPACIOUS, freshly painted, 2 bed, 2 bath home with hardwood floors throughout features large bedrooms, separate formal Living room, dining room, family room and kitchen partially finished basement
1 Unit Available
Miles
818 Young Street
818 Youngs Street, Washtenaw County, MI
1 Bedroom
$975
400 sqft
818 Young Street Available 07/15/20 COMING SOON: CHARMING RANCH HOME IN YPSILANTI - Adorable ranch home for lease in Ypsilanti. Perfect size for a single person or a couple. One bedroom and one bathroom. Cozy and comfortable living with privacy.
1 Unit Available
269 S Village Way
269 S Village Way, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2188 sqft
IMPRESSIVE 2 STORY EXECUTIVE STYLE FULL BRICK CONDO SURROUNDED BY TREES WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OUT EVERY WINDOW, UPGRADES THRU-OUT, GOURMET KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL, LIVING ROOM W/CROWN
1 Unit Available
504 Saint Johns - 201
504 Saint Johns Street, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
922 sqft
We have a 2 bedroom apartments that is available to rent starting October 01, 2020! - Rent is $825, this includes heat, water, trash removal, parking, and a shared coin operated laundry room.
