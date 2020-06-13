Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

50 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Belleville, MI

Finding an apartment in Belleville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your d...
8 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
10910 Independence Ln, Belleville, MI
1 Bedroom
$861
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments include brushed nickel lighting, a washer and dryer, and central air and heat. Located near I-275, I-94 and Wayne County Community College. On-site amenities feature a gourmet coffee bar and a conference room.
27 Units Available
Harbour Club
49000 Denton Rd, Belleville, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$813
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$963
1023 sqft
Harbour Club is your personal oasis - 162 acres of mature trees and landscape in which to roam. Our community features unique resort-style living with such amenities as a 24-hour fitness center, crystal clear swimming pool, and sand volleyball.
3 Units Available
Arbor Circle Apartments
2277 Grove Rd, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$849
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1155 sqft
Arbor Circle Apartments is designed to surround you with 900 to 1200 sq. ft. of luxurious privacy and space. Your location is ideal, in a neighborhood near parks, lakes, Eastern Michigan University, US 23, I-94 and I-275.

1 Unit Available
9666 Sawgrass Court
9666 Sawgrass Ct, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1075 sqft
$1100 / 2br - 1075ft2 - Meadows of Van Buren (Belleville) Location: Tyler Rd. / Belleville Rd. (9666 Sawgrass Ct. Belleville MI 48111) Charming two bedroom, two bath condo in a convenient location! First Floor.

1 Unit Available
2366 Sunnyglen
2366 Sunny Glen, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
888 sqft
COMING SOON: CHARMING RANCH HOME IN YPSILANTI - Charming three bedroom ranch home for lease in Ypsilanti. Clean and well maintained home. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space.

1 Unit Available
19708 Sharon Ct
19708 Sharon Ct, Wayne County, MI
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
Charming 1 bedroom 1 bath. Pets okay with pet fee. Section 8 okay. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric and backyard lawn care. Window a/c.

1 Unit Available
4106 Berkeley Ave. Building #4
4106 Berkeley Ave, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1719 sqft
2 Bedroom 1700 sq. ft. Condo with 1 Car Garage - Virtual Tour on YouTube @ 855 Manager - 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Ranch condo with attached 1 car garage. Bedrooms are at opposite ends of floor plan. Master bedroom and living room have access to balcony.

1 Unit Available
9448 Nature View Ln
9448 Nature View Road, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1650 sqft
Dont miss this great condo! This condo boasts 3 bedrms, 2 full baths, 1 car garage, balcony, gas fire place, premium appliances.

1 Unit Available
4446 SHERWOOD Circle
4446 Sherwood Circle, Wayne County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2200 sqft
LOVELY HOME IN QUIET, FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD. LONG TERM LEASE. 2 STORY FOYER, HARDWOOD INTO GOURMET KITCHEN W/CENTER ISLAND. LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN OPEN TO GREAT ROOM WITH FIREPLACE.NEWER CARPET IN GREAT ROOM.
8 Units Available
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
937 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Superior Township
1725 Cardiff Row, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1350 sqft
Redwood(R) Superior Township is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Canton
2372 Monument Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1294 sqft
Redwood™ Canton is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
3 Units Available
Bedford Square
42256 Addison Ave, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$904
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1000 sqft
Bedford Square is a secluded enclave of spacious apartments located in upscale, centralized Canton. This community provides the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a peaceful neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
Concorde Club
7080 Niagara St, Romulus, MI
1 Bedroom
$795
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Downtown Detroit, shopping, major expressways and the airport. 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Community has pool, sundeck and laundry facilities.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Ypsilanti
9226 White Wing Drive, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1502 sqft
Redwood® Ypsilante is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
9 Units Available
Uptown Apartments
49730 Uptown Ave., Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1400 sqft
Well-designed apartments with chef kitchens, satin nickel hardware and walk-in closets. Community offers picnic areas, walking trails and a swimming pool. Near the Village Theater. Right by shops and eateries along Cherry Hill Road.

1 Unit Available
1266 Leforge Rd
1266 Leforge Road, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1175 sqft
Eastern Lofts Apartments - Property Id: 49540 Details of the what's available for summer/fall 2020: 2 bedrooms, 1.

Heritage Park
1 Unit Available
866 Madison St
866 Madison Street, Ypsilanti, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
Available 06/17/20 RARE 5 BEDROOM, 2.

Midtown
1 Unit Available
612 Pearl St
612 Pearl Street, Ypsilanti, MI
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
Five Bedroom House on Pearl St. - Near The C.O.B & EMU! - Available May 2020 - Barnes & Barnes has a 2.5 half bath, 5 bedroom home 3 blocks from EMU's main campus. Washer and dryer in basement. Plenty of free parking including a garage.

1 Unit Available
8690 Cedar
8690 Cedar Court, Washtenaw County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
8690 Cedar - 4 Bed with updated Bathroom and Kitchen - This 4 bedroom house in Superior Township features 3 bedrooms on the main floor and 1 bedroom in the basement! The house sits on a large corner lot, has an attached garage, and a large backyard.

Midtown
1 Unit Available
516 Congress St
516 Congress Street, Ypsilanti, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
516 Congress St. Available 09/01/20 Four Bedroom, Two Full Bathroom - Near Downtown & College of Business - This house has four bedrooms, two full bathrooms with two separate entrances off large porches.

Prospect Gardens
1 Unit Available
304 Ecorse Rd
304 Ecorse Road, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1092 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to call this home!! This SPACIOUS, freshly painted, 2 bed, 2 bath home with hardwood floors throughout features large bedrooms, separate formal Living room, dining room, family room and kitchen partially finished basement

1 Unit Available
2826 Appleridge St
2826 Appleridge Street, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
We have a 3 bedroom house available this fall 9/1/20 at 2826 Appleridge including no utilities in the rent price. Security deposit is equal to the rent price.

1 Unit Available
12084 Schultz St
12084 Schultz Street, Romulus, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Unique home in Romulus with 3 bedroom and 1 bath. Lots of living space for the separate rooms. No garage and no basement. Rustic feel in the kitchen. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2750. (2.
City Guide for Belleville, MI

Get ready to dance until you drop -- Belleville, MI, has some serious roots in the world of techno music. Musicians Derrick May, Juan Atkins, and Kevin Saunderson, who called themselves the Belleville Three, are credited with creating the sub-genre of Detroit Techno.

There are nearly 4,000 residents in the city of Belleville. However, Belleville operates as a feeder city with tentacles that stretch out to the wider community of Van Buren Township and Sumpter Township. All neighboring residents share the 48111 zip code. The city of Belleville is perfectly positioned in the center of Van Buren, and features a picturesque downtown on the lake as well as a premier retail district for Greater Area residents, providing jobs, shopping, and recreational activities. If that sounds like your kind of spot, check out places to rent in Belleville and start planning your move. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Belleville, MI

Finding an apartment in Belleville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

