Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities parking

AVAILABLE FALL SEMESTER FOR STUDENT HOUSING Very spacious 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with large yard and basement. Has been an ideal rental for college students given proximity to Saginaw Valley State University. For pics and more information please visit svsuhousing.com



Landlord does the grass cutting and the snow plowing.



Home is equipped for 5 or students at $300/each plus utilities. For occupants above 5 the rent will decrease per student. However, there are 5 bedrooms.



Interior remodel completed in 2016



Thank you for your interest.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1119277)