Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

Bay City Housing Commission

315 14th St · (989) 892-9581
Location

315 14th St, Bay City, MI 48708

Price and availability

Amenities

The Bay City Housing Commission has 193 affordable, conveniently located single family homes and duplexes available throughout Bay City. These properties range from 1 to 5 bedrooms, some of which are barrier free. Monthly rent is based on 30% of Adjusted Gross Income. Residents are responsible for payment of all utilities, but a utility allowance is given to the residents based on bedroom size. Applications may be picked up at our central office at 315 14th St., Bay City, MI 48708. For further information, call our office at (989) 892-9581 or you can email us at: information@baycityhousing.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bay City Housing Commission have any available units?
Bay City Housing Commission doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bay City, MI.
What amenities does Bay City Housing Commission have?
Some of Bay City Housing Commission's amenities include w/d hookup, accessible, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bay City Housing Commission currently offering any rent specials?
Bay City Housing Commission isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bay City Housing Commission pet-friendly?
No, Bay City Housing Commission is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bay City.
Does Bay City Housing Commission offer parking?
No, Bay City Housing Commission does not offer parking.
Does Bay City Housing Commission have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bay City Housing Commission does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bay City Housing Commission have a pool?
No, Bay City Housing Commission does not have a pool.
Does Bay City Housing Commission have accessible units?
Yes, Bay City Housing Commission has accessible units.
Does Bay City Housing Commission have units with dishwashers?
No, Bay City Housing Commission does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Bay City Housing Commission have units with air conditioning?
No, Bay City Housing Commission does not have units with air conditioning.
