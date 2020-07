Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry carpet fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking pool pet friendly clubhouse e-payments hot tub online portal sauna tennis court volleyball court

Somerset Park has the convenience of the East Lansing atmosphere with a tranquil setting. We offer 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in Bath, Michigan. Located off I-69 and Webster Road, we are minutes from shopping, entertainment, and Michigan State University. As a resident, you will appreciate the small town feel and abundant landscaping but will have all the luxuries of city leisure activities. You will be proud to call Somerset Park Apartments your home!