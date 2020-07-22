AL
/
MI
/
auburn hills
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:03 PM

59 Studio Apartments for rent in Auburn Hills, MI

Studio apartments could offer the best of Auburn Hills living at a less expensive price tag ... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
1771 N OPDYKE Road
1771 North Opdyke Road, Auburn Hills, MI
Studio
$9,999
LEASE PRICE TO BE NEGOTIATED!!!!! PRIME COMMERCIAL PROPERTY PERFECT FOR DEVELOPMENT! Front end is zoned B-1 according to City of Auburn Hills. Great exposure on N Opdyke Road. On the corner of N Opdyke Road and Joy Road, L shaped lot.
Results within 5 miles of Auburn Hills

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
189 W Clarkston
189 West Clarkston Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$360
150 sqft
Great opportunity to have your own office(s) in a great location. All utilities included except phone & internet.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
2580 Dixie Hwy
2580 Dixie Highway, Waterford, MI
Studio
$4,000
2800 sqft
2,800 SF freestanding retail building for sale Zoned B-1, Commercial. Located on heavily traveled Dixie Hwy. with traffic counts of 35,000 cars per day. Ample parking, Newer Roof.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
35980 WOODWARD Avenue
35980 Woodward Avenue, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$7,900
22515 sqft
Office space available in amazing central location on Woodward Avenue in Bloomfield Hills. Very close proximity to downtown Birmingham. High traffic count and visibility.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
3009 DIXIE Highway
3009 Dixie Highway, Waterford, MI
Studio
$3,000
1530 sqft
GREAT CORNER PROPERTY FOR LEASE. POSSIBLE USED CAR LOT OR OTHER OUTSIDE SALE BUSINESS. EXCELLENT EXPOSURE HIGH TRAFFIC AREA.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
4505 CLINTONVILLE Road
4505 Clintonville Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$2,395
1260 sqft
Commercial building available for rent. NO Equipment. Great location at the corner of Clintonville and Mann Rd in Independence Township. Ample parking. Building has been used as an auto repair shop for the last 30 years. Zoned Commercial /Office. C1.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
3526 Sashabaw Road
3526 Sashabaw Road, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,200
1750 sqft
1,750 SF Office/Retail for lease. 80 Ft frontage on high traffic/exposure Sashabaw Rd. Close to expressways.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
1362 W HURON Street
1362 West Huron Street, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,100
619 sqft
3 PRIVATE OFFICES IN THIS SPACE W/ ADDITIONAL RECEPTION AREA. THERE IS AN OPTION FOR SIGNAGE ON M-59. PRIVATE ENTRY. 24 HOUR SECURITY SURVEILLANCE. PLENTY OF PARKING IN PRIVATE LOT. PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED EXTERIOR MAINTAINED BY OWNER.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
35975 WOODWARD Avenue
35975 Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
Studio
$17,000
10500 sqft
See Photo remarks.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
4752 SASHABAW Road
4752 Sashabaw Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$900
900 sqft
Great location on a high traffic street. It could be used as a pizzeria, ice cream shop (walk-up windows), storefront, internet cafe, coffee shop, and many other possibilities. Large paved parking lot with easy access to I-75. 1Mo Rent, 1MO Sec Dep.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
4512 DIXIE Highway
4512 Dixie Highway, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,000
1360 sqft
Great Dixie & Frembes location. Large open Dixie Highway glass front of 1,554 Sq Ft. Walk-in Bank Vault, large bathroom, Employee area with sink, microwave counter and cabinets. Great lease space. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!!

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
2211 ELIZABETH LAKE Road
2211 Elizabeth Lake Road, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,200
2800 sqft
Large corner lot with 125 feet of frontage on busy Elizabeth Lake Road. Well maintained 7,350 SF 2 unit building. Available unit is 2800 SF and the other unit is currently leased by Rent-A-Center. 40 parking spaces available.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
40800 WOODWARD Avenue
40800 Woodward Avenue, Bloomfield Hills, MI
Studio
$10,000
3912 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION....THIS IS IT!!! Amazing opportunity to LEASE in the CITY OF BLOOMFIELD HILLS. Pristine office building in perfect location right in the heart of the city.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
1899 ORCHARD LAKE Road
1899 Orchard Lake Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$1,825
8960 sqft
BUILDING 1899- SUITE 203- B. Second floor, Freshly painted, new flooring. Furnished and MOVE IN READY! 1459 sq ft office for lease with reception area, conference room and several individual offices.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
4904 HIGHLAND Road
4904 Highland Road, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
Office space available for lease with high visibility, high traffic location. Many options in this well maintained building from office to medical are possible. Signage available. Rent includes taxes, water, lot maintenance and garbage pick up.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
4515 HIGHLAND Road
4515 Highland Road, Waterford, MI
Studio
$900
7088 sqft
HIGH TRAFFIC OFFICE LOCATED ON M-59 ZONED C-4 COMMERCIAL. 2,500 SQ. FEET READY TO FINISH FOR YOUR NEEDS. GROSS LEASE PLUS UTILITIES AND 20% OF OUTSIDE MAINTENANCE.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
1251 S LAPEER Road
1251 South Lapeer Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$1,000
670 sqft
Perfect for professional use, or medical such as psychology office. 670 square feet located on M-24 before Clarkston road a few miles from I-75.
Results within 10 miles of Auburn Hills
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
6 Units Available
Madison Heights
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,020
595 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Rochester
412 S MAIN Street
412 South Main Street, Rochester, MI
Studio
$450
150 sqft
Office space for lease located in Main Street Plaza in downtown Rochester. Private office is 17x9 with sink and closet. Great space for an aesthetician, realtor, mortgage lender, attorney, accountant, therapist, etc...

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Franklin
30150 TELEGRAPH Road
30150 Telegraph Road, Bingham Farms, MI
Studio
$1,423
44765 sqft
Full service office building with cafeteria, building conference room, on-site management, breathetaking atrium, multiple elevators, floor to ceiling windows, and on-site security. Easy access to Telegraph, Southfield Freeway, I-696, The Lodge.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
6080 DIXIE Highway
6080 Dixie Highway, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$1,800
3000 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 1500 sq ft with 5 office rooms and front office, reception area, storage room, private bathroom, kitchenette. Ground level with sufficient parking and handicap accessible. Lots of windows in well kept building.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Rochester
342 S Main Street
342 South Main Street, Rochester, MI
Studio
$4,250
3000 sqft
A truly historic building for your office. Great architecture from 1880. 3000 ft of office upstairs at Fourth and Main with 15 foot ceilings. Wood floors and an open feel. 10 offices and a conference room.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
34764 DEQUINDRE RD
34764 Dequindre Road, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
$3,000
5000 sqft
Exclusive Location available for lease. Zoned for commercial, medical and or office use. Approximately 2500 sqft. Move in Condition.

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Rochester
210 W UNIVERSITY DR
210 West University Drive, Rochester, MI
Studio
$7,600
25000 sqft
The Historic Old Library building. Very high 13 foot ceilings. Large windows. Two on site parking lots and street parking. There is a large city lot nearby. There is a traffic light at the intersection on University for easy access.
City Guide for Auburn Hills, MI

Top of the morning (or afternoon, evening, sunset, etc.) to you, Auburn Hills apartment hunters, and welcome to your virtual leasing headquarters! Situated about 25 miles north of Detroit and five miles from Pontiac in the heart of Oakland County, Auburn Hills is a family-friendly little city that lays claim to some of the most attractive and affordable apartments for rent you’ll find in the “Great Lakes State.” Are you ready to score the apartment of your dreams in Auburn Hills, Michigan? Th...

With renters accounting for nearly half of the city’s occupants, it should come as no surprise that apartments are über-available in Auburn Hills. Are you a bargain hunter in search of a cheap, high-quality apartment in Auburn Hills? Basic studio apartments and one-bedroom apartments and townhouses are currently available in abundance for less than $600 and feature (in some cases) walk-in basements, laundry facilities, swimming pools, gyms, clubhouses, and more. Of course, you’ll also find a nice selection of options for high rollers as well; luxury apartments, townhouses, and freestanding houses for rent in Auburn Hills typically go for around $1000 and often come equipped with a patio/balcony, furnished interior, fireplaces, and private gyms, clubhouses, ponds, and trails for tenants. Just be sure to bring along proof of income, banking info, a list of previous residences, and a blank check to buck up for the modest security deposit that most apartment complexes in Auburn Hills charge. Also, if you’re planning to rent a pet-friendly apartment in Auburn Hills or looking to sign a short-term lease only, be prepared to pay an extra $25 bucks or so in rent each month.

Worried about ending up on the wrong side of the tracks in Auburn Hills? Don’t let the “Detroit is a war zone” mentality scare you away from this quiet little bedroom community. There’s nothing even remotely close to a dangerous neighborhood in the city, which has the look and feel of any modern American ‘burb. Still, be aware of your surroundings, use common sense, and scout out a neighborhood in advance to see if it’s right for you before signing a lease.

Once you’ve settled into your fancy new Auburn Hills rental, you can kick back and enjoy some of the fine attractions your new stomping grounds have to offer, including a plethora of parks, museums, historic sites, theaters, eateries, and nightspots. Factor in a low cost of living and an abundance of available housing, and we get the feeling you’ll soon be feeling right at home in the Hills!

So what’s the delay? Start a-clickin’ and a-zoomin’ for your dream dwelling, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Auburn Hills, MI

Studio apartments could offer the best of Auburn Hills living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Auburn Hills during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

Similar Pages

Auburn Hills 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAuburn Hills 2 Bedroom ApartmentsAuburn Hills 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsAuburn Hills 3 Bedroom ApartmentsAuburn Hills Accessible ApartmentsAuburn Hills Apartments under $800Auburn Hills Apartments under $900Auburn Hills Apartments with BalconiesAuburn Hills Apartments with GaragesAuburn Hills Apartments with GymsAuburn Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAuburn Hills Apartments with ParkingAuburn Hills Apartments with PoolsAuburn Hills Apartments with Washer-DryersAuburn Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsAuburn Hills Furnished ApartmentsAuburn Hills Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIPontiac, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MIMonroe, MIBerkley, MIBrighton, MIHarper Woods, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MISouth Lyon, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIHowell, MIWolverine Lake, MIBelleville, MIMilford, MINorthville, MIDavison, MIUtica, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Oakland UniversityMott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University