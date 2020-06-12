Apartment List
/
MI
/
auburn hills
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:17 PM

150 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Auburn Hills, MI

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Auburn Gate Apartments
100 Lake Village Blvd, Auburn Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1532 sqft
Gorgeous luxury complex located near I-75. Pool, sauna, fitness center, and internet cafe available. Cathedral-style ceilings, granite counters, and fireplaces in units. Baldwin Commons Shopping Center and Great Lakes Crossing Outlets minutes away.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
25 Units Available
Westbury Village Townhouses
201 N Squirrel Rd, Auburn Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1450 sqft
Westbury Village is conveniently located near the M-59 and I-75 interchange which makes work, play, and shopping just minutes away. We are nestled on the serene Clinton River and over the bridge from quaint downtown Auburn Hills.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2136 Hempstead Rd
2136 Hempstead Road, Auburn Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1313 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedroom brick ranch with attached 2 car garage, basement and 1 1/2 baths. Features kitchen with freshly painted cabinets and brand new counter tops, neutral colors, great for decorating. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
904 CHESTNUT HILL DR APT F
904 Chestnut Hill Drive, Auburn Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
940 sqft
Welcome to this amazing 3 bed room condo in a great central location! This unit has an abundance of lighting and a very simple and open floor plan. Recently remodeled kitchen, along with mechanics in great condition.
Results within 1 mile of Auburn Hills

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
821 Brandon Ave
821 Brandon Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Spacious 1,600 sqft. 3-bedroom condo in desirable Walton Pond complex, on Walton Boulevard, close to Great Lakes Crossings Mall, restaurants and businesses. Available 04/01/2020.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
615 Peacock Ave
615 Peacock Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Great north side family area, full basement, 2 1/2 car garage, sits deep on the lot, kitchen remodeled, spacious ranch home Accepts Section 8. (RLNE205831)

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
65 West Brooklyn Avenue
65 West Brooklyn Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
838 sqft
Terrific location and completely updated home in on- trend styles just for you! SS Appliances and Beautiful New Kitchen Cabinets, Refinished oak HW floors in living room and 3 bedrooms, 2 new full baths (2nd in partially finished basement), new

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Brookedale Woods
1 Unit Available
749 DUNEDIN Court
749 Dunedin Court, Rochester Hills, MI
ALL THE WORK HAS BEEN DONE!!!! Recently remodeled 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath colonial located on a private cul de sac in a great area of Rochester Hills with award winning Rochester schools. Newer updated kitchen with granite and all updated appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Brookedale West
1 Unit Available
348 SHELLBOURNE Drive
348 Shellbourne Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
Four bedroom Colonial in great Rochester Hills neighborhood. Master suite with large walk in closet and private bath with ceramic tile, dual sinks, and skylight.
Results within 5 miles of Auburn Hills

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2651 COLONIAL WAY
2651 Colonial Way, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2500 sqft
Great ranch in central location close to highway and with Bloomfield Hills schools.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brookedale Woods
1 Unit Available
752 Englewood Dr
752 Englewood Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
Large 4 Bedroom Colonial in Rochester Hills 2500 sq. ft.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Seminole Hills
1 Unit Available
157 E Iroquois
157 East Iroquois Road, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1170 sqft
Beautiful Updated Home in the Historical District - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home with basement in the historical district. Newly updated. Fresh paint. Hardwood floors redone. New carpet, Granite counter tops. $1175 per month.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4080 Forest Glen Ct
4080 Forest Glen Court, Waterford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Waterford Colonial 1800 sq. ft. 3 bed, 2 bath Waterford Colonial (W Walton and Clintonville) with two car attached garage, full finished basement and nicely landscaped lot on cul de sac.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
295 Central Ave
295 Central Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1215 sqft
Completely updated 3 bedroom 2 full bath home in Pontiac! All hardwood flooring, no carpet. Remodeled baths, Remodeled kitchen with granite, Large lot. Convenient to everything! Immediate occupancy.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
93 W Strathmore
93 Strathmore Avenue West, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1164 sqft
93 Strathmore Pontiac 3 bedroom/1 bath ranch with 2 car garage - For a priority showing pleasae fill out a guest card at http://bit.ly/93-gc Beautiful 3-bedroom 1 bath Ranch is waiting for you and your family.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
80 Moreland Ave
80 Moreland Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$785
948 sqft
Nice family starter home close to downtown and bus routes Accepts Section 8. (RLNE451867)

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Brookedale Woods
1 Unit Available
940 Homestead Ct
940 Homestead Court, Rochester Hills, MI
Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath Rochester Hills home. Corner lot. All appliances included. 3000 sq ft home. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Master bedroom with own full bath and walk in closet. Fireplace on main floor. All summer landscape included.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Stratford Manor
1 Unit Available
2328 Hillendale Dr
2328 Hillendale Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1506 sqft
Super Sharp, Remodeled Condo for Lease! Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, completely remodeled kitchen and baths, newer paint throughout, newer flooring and newer carpet.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Shadow Woods
1 Unit Available
2981 Powderhorn Ridge Rd
2981 Powderhorn Ridge Road, Rochester Hills, MI
Also offered partially furnished, This superb well presented house is set over 2284 Sqft , and comprises of 4 well proportioned bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, A modern kitchen and a charming living room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Cumberland Hills
1 Unit Available
318 Bourbon Ct
318 Bourbon Court, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1576 sqft
Sharp 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch in popular Cumberland hills! Great house in a great location, close to everything, downtown Rochester, expressways, tons of great restaurants and shops. 1st floor laundry, partially finished basement .

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
130 Dresden Ave
130 Dresden Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Large ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Open living with kitchen appliances included. Large unfinished basement with a walk out to the back yard.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Renshaw
1 Unit Available
504 QUARTER Street
504 Quarter Street, Rochester, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1401 sqft
What an opportunity to lease this NEWLY RENOVATED 3 bedroom, 2 bath home within walking distance to Downtown Rochester!! This AMAZING home comes with Brand New Wood Laminate flooring ,newer furnace, a/c, roof, new granite counters with stainless

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
138 E HICKORY GROVE Road
138 East Hickory Grove Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1686 sqft
This Beautiful and Affordable Bloomfield Hills 3 bed 2.1 bath end unit condominium could be your new home.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
90 MANORWOOD Drive
90 Manorwood Drive, Bloomfield Hills, MI
Experience modern living in one of Bloomfield's most sought after locations that share the highest extent of privacy, home amenities, and ultimate entertaining spaces.

June 2020 Auburn Hills Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Auburn Hills Rent Report. Auburn Hills rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Auburn Hills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Auburn Hills Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Auburn Hills Rent Report. Auburn Hills rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Auburn Hills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Auburn Hills rent trends were flat over the past month

Auburn Hills rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Auburn Hills stand at $933 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,214 for a two-bedroom. Auburn Hills' year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Auburn Hills, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
    • Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents rose 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but were up 1.2% over the past year.

    Auburn Hills rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Auburn Hills, a few large cities nationwide have also seen rents grow modestly. Auburn Hills is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
    • Auburn Hills' median two-bedroom rent of $1,214 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% increase in Auburn Hills.
    • While Auburn Hills' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Auburn Hills than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Warren
    $800
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    3.3%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Dearborn
    $1,060
    $1,380
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Westland
    $740
    $970
    -0.2%
    0.4%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,280
    -1.5%
    -1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.8%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.6%
    -4.2%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Novi
    $1,040
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    0
    0
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.3%
    -0.1%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    0.3%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,110
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    0.9%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    1%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.2%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,290
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    4.1%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    3.5%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Belleville
    $900
    $1,140
    1%
    3.4%
    Clinton
    $750
    $910
    0.6%
    1.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Auburn Hills 1 BedroomsAuburn Hills 2 BedroomsAuburn Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAuburn Hills 3 BedroomsAuburn Hills Accessible ApartmentsAuburn Hills Apartments under $800
    Auburn Hills Apartments under $900Auburn Hills Apartments with BalconyAuburn Hills Apartments with GarageAuburn Hills Apartments with GymAuburn Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAuburn Hills Apartments with Parking
    Auburn Hills Apartments with PoolAuburn Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerAuburn Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsAuburn Hills Furnished ApartmentsAuburn Hills Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
    Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MI
    Harper Woods, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MINew Baltimore, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIDavison, MIHowell, MIWolverine Lake, MIBelleville, MIMilford, MINorthville, MI

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Oakland UniversityMott Community College
    Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
    Lawrence Technological University