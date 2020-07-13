Apartment List
/
MI
/
ann arbor
/
apartments under 1000
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:42 PM

10 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Ann Arbor, MI

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
6 Units Available
Germantown
120 Packard St # 1
120 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$890
71 sqft
Newly renovated home with two six bedroom apartments with great location in Germantown. These gorgeous apartments include all utitlies and washer dryer. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5902891)

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
2 Units Available
South University
1619 S University Ave
1619 South University Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$825
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Nine bedroom furnished house with three bathrooms. Can be converted into two separate apartments (a three bedroom and a six bedroom). Natural woodwork, new windows, updated kitchen and bathroom. Parking included on the property. (RLNE4521261)

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Tappan
736 S. Forest #5
736 S Forest Ave, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$920
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit #5 Available 08/30/20 Studio Attic - Property Id: 319524 Top floor unique attic studio with vaulted ceilings. Great central campus location! Only two blocks to the Business and Law Schools. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 5 miles of Ann Arbor

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1266 Leforge Rd
1266 Leforge Road, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1175 sqft
Eastern Lofts Apartments - Property Id: 49540 Details of the what's available for summer/fall 2020: ü 2 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Worden Gardens
470 Hawkins St
470 Hawkins Street, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$945
Hawkins is our large two-bedroom unit with hardwood floors, additional closet space, on-site parking and a medium sized yard. Water and trash removal included in rent. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5896532)

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
504 Saint Johns - 201
504 Saint Johns Street, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
922 sqft
We have a 2 bedroom apartments that is available to rent starting October 01, 2020! - Rent is $825, this includes heat, water, trash removal, parking, and a shared coin operated laundry room.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Midtown
510 North Congress - 14
510 Congress Street, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
922 sqft
We have a 2 bedroom apartments that is available to rent starting October 1! - Rent is $800, this includes heat, water, trash removal, parking, and a shared coin operated laundry room.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Heritage Park
494 Madison St
494 Madison Street, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
Well maintained home, family owned, and it is in a quite neighborhood. Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE127555)
Results within 10 miles of Ann Arbor
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
4 Units Available
Arbor Circle Apartments
2277 Grove Rd, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$869
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1155 sqft
Arbor Circle Apartments is designed to surround you with 900 to 1200 sq. ft. of luxurious privacy and space. Your location is ideal, in a neighborhood near parks, lakes, Eastern Michigan University, US 23, I-94 and I-275.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Miles
818 Young Street
818 Youngs Street, Washtenaw County, MI
1 Bedroom
$975
400 sqft
818 Young Street Available 07/15/20 COMING SOON: CHARMING RANCH HOME IN YPSILANTI - Adorable ranch home for lease in Ypsilanti. Perfect size for a single person or a couple. One bedroom and one bathroom. Cozy and comfortable living with privacy.

July 2020 Ann Arbor Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Ann Arbor Rent Report. Ann Arbor rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ann Arbor rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Ann Arbor Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Ann Arbor Rent Report. Ann Arbor rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ann Arbor rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Ann Arbor rents increased slightly over the past month

Ann Arbor rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Ann Arbor stand at $1,086 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,310 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Ann Arbor's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Michigan

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Ann Arbor, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Michigan, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Michigan's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,373; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dearborn, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4%).
    • Warren and Livonia have both experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8% and 1.6%, respectively).

    Ann Arbor rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Ann Arbor has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Ann Arbor is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Ann Arbor's median two-bedroom rent of $1,310 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Ann Arbor remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Ann Arbor than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Ann Arbor.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Ann Arbor 1 BedroomsAnn Arbor 2 BedroomsAnn Arbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnn Arbor 3 BedroomsAnn Arbor Apartments under $1,000Ann Arbor Apartments under $1,100Ann Arbor Apartments with Balcony
    Ann Arbor Apartments with GarageAnn Arbor Apartments with GymAnn Arbor Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAnn Arbor Apartments with ParkingAnn Arbor Apartments with PoolAnn Arbor Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Ann Arbor Cheap PlacesAnn Arbor Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnn Arbor Furnished ApartmentsAnn Arbor Luxury PlacesAnn Arbor Pet Friendly PlacesAnn Arbor Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MI
    Royal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OH
    Roseville, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    ElbelBroadway
    Kimberly Hills
    Northside

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Concordia University-Ann ArborUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
    Washtenaw Community CollegeMott Community College
    College for Creative Studies