3 bedroom apartments
206 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Allen Park, MI
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
14641 Oconnor Ave
14641 O'connor Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1041 sqft
Beautiful brick 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow in a beautiful neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout this clean, recently renovated home. Appliances included as well as granite countertops in the kitchen, as well as central air. Click to Apply!
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
17296 Hanover Ave
17296 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1059 sqft
This is a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice hardwood Floors in the living room. Attached 2 car garage. No basement and no central air.
Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
5830 Elizabeth Court
5830 Elizabeth Court, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1002 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Allen Park, close to downtown Allen Park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, detached garage and yard. Date Available: Mar 21st 2020. $1,250/month rent.
Results within 1 mile of Allen Park
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4264 Hedgewood St
4264 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
55 + community 2 months free rent - Property Id: 266221 Saginaw's only premier 55+ community LAKE VIEW ESTATES Rent special move in special May Special ... 2 months FREE RENT June and JULY !! this will not last long .
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
SK - 4657 Pelham Street
4657 Pelham Road, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
3 BED 1 BATH Dearborn Heights home is a MUST SEE!! - 4657 Pelham Dearborn Heights, MI 48125 Follow the link to watch a walk through video of the property https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qd38rUeQwLA&feature=youtu.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8314 Jackson St
8314 Jackson Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Excellent 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch has an Enclosed Rear Porch, 2 1/2 Car Garage, Full Basement Central Air. Don't miss this one. block away from Champaign Park.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4102 EDGEWOOD Street
4102 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1149 sqft
Beautiful that has been renovated inside and out. Updated kitchen with newer cabinets, glass back splash, New fridge and stove. First floor has ceramic throughout. large laundry room for lots of storage plus washer and dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Snow Woods
1 Unit Available
1845 LINDEN Street
1845 Linden St, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1477 sqft
GREAT LOCATION AND CLEAN 1,477 SQFT 3BDRM BRICK RANCH. HUGE FAMILY WITH FIREPLACE. HARDWOOD FLOORS. HUGE LIVING WITH 2ND FIREPLACE. FRESHLY PAINTED. 2 FULL BATH. NEWER FURNACE AND CENTRAL AIR. VINYL WINDOWS. FINISHED BASEMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
2099 CLEVELAND Avenue
2099 Cleveland Avenue, Lincoln Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1308 sqft
UPDATED AND SUPER SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOME LOCATED ON A BEAUTIFUL TREE-LINED STREET. FRESHLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS. GLAZED TUB AND BATH. NEWER FLOORING. CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT. NEWER WINDOWS. FRESH PAINT. EXTRA LARGE MASTER BEDROOM.
Results within 5 miles of Allen Park
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,784
1505 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
8596 Pinehurst Street
8596 Pinehurst Avenue, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms brick Tudour. Hardwood Floors with updated kitchen and bathrooms. Stove, Fridge, microwave and Dryer. Newer Windows. Large front porch. Monthly $1000 plus Security Deposit $1500.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
8294 Northlawn St
8294 Northlawn Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$925
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
7360 Fielding Street
7360 Fielding Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
943 sqft
3 Bedroom Home For Lease - Beautiful 3 bedoom home has been newly updated. Move right in to this Brick home with hardwood floors throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
7667 Fielding
7667 Fielding Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
1150 sqft
7667 Fielding - Beautiful 3 bedroom bungalow available move in condition and available for immediate occupancy. Nice hardwood floors and spacious throughout. A qualified applicant, will have no prior evictions.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Outer Drive
1 Unit Available
21900 Outer Dr
21900 West Outer Drive, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1173 sqft
West Dearborn House for rent - Property Id: 288705 Completely remodeled three bedroom home in West Dearborn new kitchen new appliances finished basement and ready to move into Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
6785 Ashton Ave
6785 Ashton Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$825
880 sqft
6785 Ashton - 6785 Ashton, Detroit 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, updated, 880 sqft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
No Deposit For Section 8 Applicants
26737 Ross Avenue, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom house is now available! Freshly painted, new flooring throughout the house and it also has a basement and a garage! Section 8 applicants may qualify for NO DEPOSIT REQUIREMENT. The place is ready for move in.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
26691 Andover St
26691 Andover Street, Inkster, MI
Beautiful freshly painted 4 bedroom home. Eat-in Kitchen with a beautiful backsplash that makes the kitchen look modernized. Updated bathroom. You will love it. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5691528)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ecorse
1 Unit Available
4346 8th St
4346 8th Street, Ecorse, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Charming brick colonial home located North of Southfield and West of W Jefferson Ave. This home features fresh paint and new carpet throughout, dining room, nice updated kitchen, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
7280 Vaughan St
7280 Vaughan Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
Cozy brick bungalow home located North of W. Warren Ave. and West of Evergreen. This home features stunning hardwood floors throughout, dining room, fresh paint, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
7043 Garling Dr
7043 Garling Dr, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Two Level Cozy Brick Condo in Dearborn Heights: This ready to move in condo has 3 spacious bedrooms and 1.5 bath. The kitchen is already furnished with the stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
8257 Freda St
8257 Freda Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$775
1100 sqft
Charming brick bungalow home located South of Joy and West of Wyoming. This property features fresh paint, hardwood floors, spacious interior, large master bedroom, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted. No pets allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
9187 Mendota St
9187 Mendota Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brooks
1 Unit Available
8904 Sussex St
8904 Sussex Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
1100 sqft
Cozy Brick Bungalow located North of Joy Rd. and East of Evergreen. This home features fresh paint, hardwood floors, and fresh paint. Section 8 is not accepted. Pets are allowed with a $250 pet deposit. (RLNE5131905)
