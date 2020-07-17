7175 Wildwood Drive

Amenities

Amazing Lake Michigan views from this newly renovated home. Kick back and relax while enjoying all 4 seasons from this open concept home with Lake Michigan as a backdrop. Must see setting and location. Open, flexible 1st-floor plan with sliders to outdoor space, fireplace, and space for the whole family. Wonderful spacious master suite complete with a sitting area with full views of Lake Michigan, full NEW bath complete with washer and dryer. Spend your spare time relaxing on the screen porch or the front deck while enjoying the views and sounds of Lake Michigan. This home has been completely refreshed and brought back to life from the inside out. The whole house has been painted throughout, new floors, high-end quartz counter tops, stainless appliances, new HVAC, and so many other upgrades.