Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:27 AM

7175 Wildwood Drive

7175 Wildwood Drive · (269) 857-1477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7175 Wildwood Drive, Allegan County, MI 49090

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing Lake Michigan views from this newly renovated home. Kick back and relax while enjoying all 4 seasons from this open concept home with Lake Michigan as a backdrop. Must see setting and location. Open, flexible 1st-floor plan with sliders to outdoor space, fireplace, and space for the whole family. Wonderful spacious master suite complete with a sitting area with full views of Lake Michigan, full NEW bath complete with washer and dryer. Spend your spare time relaxing on the screen porch or the front deck while enjoying the views and sounds of Lake Michigan. This home has been completely refreshed and brought back to life from the inside out. The whole house has been painted throughout, new floors, high-end quartz counter tops, stainless appliances, new HVAC, and so many other upgrades.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7175 Wildwood Drive have any available units?
7175 Wildwood Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7175 Wildwood Drive have?
Some of 7175 Wildwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7175 Wildwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7175 Wildwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7175 Wildwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7175 Wildwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allegan County.
Does 7175 Wildwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7175 Wildwood Drive offers parking.
Does 7175 Wildwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7175 Wildwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7175 Wildwood Drive have a pool?
No, 7175 Wildwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7175 Wildwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 7175 Wildwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7175 Wildwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7175 Wildwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7175 Wildwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7175 Wildwood Drive has units with air conditioning.
