Charming three bedroom ranch located on a large corner lot in a country setting.



Home Features:

~Central AC

~Two car garage

~Finished basement

~Mud room

~Large privacy fenced yard

~W/D Hook-Up

~Fireplace



Resident responsible for all utilities



*Smoke and pet free property*



