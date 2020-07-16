Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:55 AM

8 Apartments for rent in South Portland, ME with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for South Portland renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
16 Units Available
South Portland Gardens
Redbank Village
62 Macarthur Cir E, South Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,420
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
785 sqft
Prime location near I-95, I-295, the city bus and Portland International Jetport. Quiet community with gym and clubhouse. E-payments are accepted. Units feature hardwood floors and washer/dryer in every apartment.

1 of 6

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Broadview Park
77 Gary L Maietta Pkwy Unit 111
77 Gary L Maietta Parkway, South Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,375
545 sqft
1st floor Court Yard 1 Bedroom, open concept, lg closets 42 Units, 55 and over, Apartment Complex adjacent to Wainwright Sport Complex in South Portland. Abundant walking trails surround the property.
Results within 1 mile of South Portland

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Portland
612 Congress Street 4
612 Congress St, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,675
700 sqft
Vintage Charm in Arts District - Property Id: 310254 Unique vintage apartment with quirky period charm and wood and tile floors throughout.
Results within 5 miles of South Portland
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated April 29 at 08:07 PM
1 Unit Available
East End
Island View Apartments
151 North Street, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Portland, Maine, a popular vacation destination, Island View Apartments is a community offering one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for rent.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Back Cove
62 Ocean Ave #1
62 Ocean Ave, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$2,200
980 sqft
62 Ocean Ave #1 Available 09/01/20 Furnished Condo, Washer/Dryer, Parking, Utilities Included, Near Back Cove - Located in Portland’s Back Cove neighborhood, this sunny and spacious fully furnished 1BR/1BA condo features large bay windows,

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
North Deering
173 Ridge Rd., #31
173 Ridge Road, Portland, ME
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Ocean Ridge Condominiums-3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath condo available now! - Email is the best way to set up an appointment to view this beautiful 3bd/2.5ba Townhouse to rent in the Ocean Ridge Condominiums off Ocean Ave.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Cumberland Mills
66 Stroudwater St. #3
66 Stroudwater Street, Westbrook, ME
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Westbrook-66 Stroudwater St. #3: 2 bedroom & 1 Bath 3rd floor $1350.00 per month plus utilities - Westbrook-Stroudwater Street: 3rd floor 2 bedroom and 1 bath apartment. Eat-in Kitchen, combined Living room/dining room, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of South Portland

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
799 Gray Rd 3
799 Gray Road, Little Falls, ME
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1250 sqft
4 bed 1 bath h/hw incl. $1700/mo avail April 1 - Property Id: 249782 Beautiful Fully renovated second-floor apartment in a 3 unit building. four bedrooms one bathroom heat and hot water included, plow and lawn care.
City Guide for South Portland, ME

Welcome to South Portland! This southern Maine city is located just across the river from its more famous, similarly named counterpart. So, let’s take a look at the South Portland life, and find you the home of your dreams!

Despite its name, South Portland has a completely different feel than the more famous city to the north. Until the establishment of the Casco Bay Bridge, some of the nicer areas of the city remained underdeveloped and unconnected to downtown Portland, except by ferry. Now the city consists of strong, thriving communities within close proximity to Portland’s urban and historical attractions.

The main difference between Portland and South Portland is that South Portland is more suburban-feeling and commercialized. In fact, many nearby residents commute to SoPo for the Maine Mall, Mill Creek, and the Waterfront Market. You’ll find plenty in terms of shopping, dining, and entertainment in and around these large shopping centers.

You’ll also find great, safe neighborhoods throughout most of South Portland. Overall SoPo has a slightly lower crime rate than Portland, and is generally more affordable. So as far as great values go, South Portland is the Maine city.

By and large, the most desirable areas of South Portland are to the far east on the coast near the scenic Willard Bay Beach. Here you’ll find a lot of new development in upscale condominiums, apartment complexes, and townhomes that offer everything from studio apartments to three bedroom apartments for rent. Many of these complexes also have great amenities, such as a gym, swimming pool, and clubhouse. Oh, yeah, and they have fantastic ocean views! Two bedroom rental properties in these developments generally range from $1,000 - $1,200.

You’ll find Southern Maine Community College just north of Willard Beach. There are frequently cheap apartments with short term lease options around the college campus. Two bedroom apartments for rent here range from $900 - $1,100.

South Portland’s city center is located slightly west of Willard Beach and SMCC, adjacent to the Casco Bay Bridge. This area, frequently referred to as Ferry Village, is full of great apartments in small complexes and old homes that have been converted into duplexes. Two bedrooms rental properties in this area range from $900 - $1,100.

The farther west from the city center and coast that you go, the more suburban and rural feeling South Portland will feel. The area around the Portland Airport and the Maine Mall has a few smaller, older apartments for rent a great price. Additionally, you can find plenty of rental homes in this area. Two bedrooms here are quite affordable, generally ranging from $800 - $1,000.

If you’re moving to South Portland with a four-legged friend, you’re in luck. South Portland’s rental market is fairly pet friendly. Though some complexes may require an additional pet deposit, you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding a great new home for Fido and Fluffy.

So welcome to South Portland! Enjoy all that this affordable, scenic, coastal Maine city has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in South Portland, ME

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for South Portland renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

