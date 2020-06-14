11 Apartments for rent in Portland, ME with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Portland renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
1 of 14

1 of 14

Last updated April 29 at 08:07pm
East End
1 Unit Available
Island View Apartments
151 North Street, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Portland, Maine, a popular vacation destination, Island View Apartments is a community offering one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for rent.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North Deering
1 Unit Available
173 Ridge Rd., #31
173 Ridge Road, Portland, ME
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
173 Ridge Rd., #31 Available 07/01/20 Ocean Ridge Condominiums-3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath condo available July 1, 2020 - Email is the best way to set up an appointment to view this beautiful 3bd/2.

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East End
1 Unit Available
25 High St Unit 308
25 High St, Portland, ME
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1164 sqft
25 High St Unit 308 Available 06/16/20 2BR/2BA Old Port Condo Onsite Parking Available, Fitness Room and Elevator - Gorgeous 2BR/2BA condo in newly built brick building on High and York Streets in convenient downtown Portland.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Back Cove
1 Unit Available
62 Ocean Ave #1
62 Ocean Ave, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$2,200
980 sqft
62 Ocean Ave #1 Available 09/01/20 Furnished Condo, Washer/Dryer, Parking, Utilities Included, Near Back Cove - Located in Portlands Back Cove neighborhood, this sunny and spacious fully furnished 1BR/1BA condo features large bay windows, fireplace,

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Oakdale
1 Unit Available
49 Falmouth Street - 1A
49 Falmouth St, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,795
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1st Floor Recently Renovated 1 Bedroom apartment! Be the first to move into this beautiful unit featuring Granite Counters, Stainless steel appliances, refinished hardwood floors, tiled bathroom. Tons of charm with a fireplace and built-in pantry.
Results within 1 mile of Portland
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
South Portland Gardens
14 Units Available
Redbank Village
62 Macarthur Cir E, South Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,459
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,918
805 sqft
Prime location near I-95, I-295, the city bus and Portland International Jetport. Quiet community with gym and clubhouse. E-payments are accepted. Units feature hardwood floors and washer/dryer in every apartment.
Results within 5 miles of Portland

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
14 Meadowview Road
14 Meadowview Road, Cumberland Center, ME
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1900 sqft
• $1900/month • 12 Month Lease required • 1900 sq ft • 4 BR, 1.
Results within 10 miles of Portland

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1 East Grand Ave 209
1 East Grand Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 209 Available 09/15/20 Fall 2020 OFF SEASON RENTAL: BEACH by the sea - Property Id: 76424 2 bedroom 2 bath furnished condo. Sept 2019-May 2020 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5 Parcher ave
5 Parcher Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2300 sqft
Available 06/20/20 Summer Wks! July 11th BEST beach house IN OOB - Property Id: 111293 THIS IS WEEKLY NOT MONTHLY!!!! Unbelievable property steps to the beach. Sit up the back deck, coffee, ocean breeze, watch and listen to crashing ocean surf.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
204 E Grand Ave
204 East Grand Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
Furnished, Off season Rental, BEACH - Property Id: 140091 Off season Rental, across from the beach. 3 bedroom 1.5 bath. Decorated as a beach retreat. Private back yard. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
799 Gray Rd 3
799 Gray Road, Little Falls, ME
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1250 sqft
4 bed 1 bath h/hw incl. $1700/mo avail April 1 - Property Id: 249782 Beautiful Fully renovated second-floor apartment in a 3 unit building. four bedrooms one bathroom heat and hot water included, plow and lawn care.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Portland, ME

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Portland renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

