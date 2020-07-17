All apartments in Washington County
2651 TAULTON LANE
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:15 AM

2651 TAULTON LANE

2651 Taulton Lane · (301) 881-9800
Location

2651 Taulton Lane, Washington County, MD 21758

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
Beautifully Custom built brand new home. Easy to commute or work from home and enjoy beautiful, serene, quiet, and safe country living? This is one of three houses just recently built and offered for rent with many specs including cathedral ceiling in the living room and an open plan space encompassing the living, dining ,and kitchen area. All stainless steel brand new appliances. The main floor is 1300 sq ft with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Electric heating & cooling. Both bathrooms have beautiful ceramic tiles end to end with shower/tub sliding doors. The house has an unfinished walkout basement with two ground level windows and offers about 1200 sq ft of storage/extra space. Sprinkler system for fire protection and ceiling fans in every room. The house backs into rolling acres of hayfields with beautiful scenic views in a serene/quiet area in the heart of pleasant valley. Antietam Highspeed internet is available. Fresh, crisp and tasty water comes from the well so no water bill. Washer/Dryer hookup in the basement (Laundry appliances not provided). Tenant pays electric bill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2651 TAULTON LANE have any available units?
2651 TAULTON LANE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2651 TAULTON LANE have?
Some of 2651 TAULTON LANE's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2651 TAULTON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2651 TAULTON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2651 TAULTON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2651 TAULTON LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington County.
Does 2651 TAULTON LANE offer parking?
No, 2651 TAULTON LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2651 TAULTON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2651 TAULTON LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2651 TAULTON LANE have a pool?
No, 2651 TAULTON LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2651 TAULTON LANE have accessible units?
No, 2651 TAULTON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2651 TAULTON LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2651 TAULTON LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2651 TAULTON LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2651 TAULTON LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
