2651 TAULTON LANE

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan internet access

Unit Amenities ceiling fan w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Beautifully Custom built brand new home. Easy to commute or work from home and enjoy beautiful, serene, quiet, and safe country living? This is one of three houses just recently built and offered for rent with many specs including cathedral ceiling in the living room and an open plan space encompassing the living, dining ,and kitchen area. All stainless steel brand new appliances. The main floor is 1300 sq ft with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Electric heating & cooling. Both bathrooms have beautiful ceramic tiles end to end with shower/tub sliding doors. The house has an unfinished walkout basement with two ground level windows and offers about 1200 sq ft of storage/extra space. Sprinkler system for fire protection and ceiling fans in every room. The house backs into rolling acres of hayfields with beautiful scenic views in a serene/quiet area in the heart of pleasant valley. Antietam Highspeed internet is available. Fresh, crisp and tasty water comes from the well so no water bill. Washer/Dryer hookup in the basement (Laundry appliances not provided). Tenant pays electric bill.