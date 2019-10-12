6511 ADELPHI RD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Expansive and freshly updated Colonial home in the sought after University Park neighborhood. Features 3 bedrooms and two full and one half bath. Off street parking accessible from rear alley. Flows into University Park Elementary school. Close to PG Plaza Metro, PG Mall and University Town Center. Pets on case by case basis, $500 pet deposit. Credit score of 600 required. Total household income of $84,000. Deposit $2400. Application fee $55 per person 18 years and older. OPEN HOUSE, Monday, Sept 23, 5-30-6-30pm.