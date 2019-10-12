All apartments in University Park
6511 ADELPHI RD
Last updated October 12 2019 at 1:11 AM

6511 ADELPHI RD

6511 Adelphi Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6511 Adelphi Road, University Park, MD 20782
University Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Expansive and freshly updated Colonial home in the sought after University Park neighborhood. Features 3 bedrooms and two full and one half bath. Off street parking accessible from rear alley. Flows into University Park Elementary school. Close to PG Plaza Metro, PG Mall and University Town Center. Pets on case by case basis, $500 pet deposit. Credit score of 600 required. Total household income of $84,000. Deposit $2400. Application fee $55 per person 18 years and older. OPEN HOUSE, Monday, Sept 23, 5-30-6-30pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6511 ADELPHI RD have any available units?
6511 ADELPHI RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, MD.
What amenities does 6511 ADELPHI RD have?
Some of 6511 ADELPHI RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6511 ADELPHI RD currently offering any rent specials?
6511 ADELPHI RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6511 ADELPHI RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 6511 ADELPHI RD is pet friendly.
Does 6511 ADELPHI RD offer parking?
Yes, 6511 ADELPHI RD offers parking.
Does 6511 ADELPHI RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6511 ADELPHI RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6511 ADELPHI RD have a pool?
No, 6511 ADELPHI RD does not have a pool.
Does 6511 ADELPHI RD have accessible units?
No, 6511 ADELPHI RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6511 ADELPHI RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6511 ADELPHI RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6511 ADELPHI RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6511 ADELPHI RD does not have units with air conditioning.
