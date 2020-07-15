/
44 Furnished Apartments for rent in Travilah, MD
1 Unit Available
9906 RIVER VIEW CT
9906 River View Court, Travilah, MD
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
**FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL ** One of kind rental opportunity! Spectacular 4 BD 5.5 BA estate home featured in House Beautiful and Decor magazines.
Verified
42 Units Available
Avalon at Traville
14240 Alta Oaks Dr, North Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,595
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,610
1432 sqft
Tucked into a beautiful, natural setting, but still near everything that North Potomac has to offer. Enjoy modern amenities and security features, as well as a community lounge, billiards room, pool, playground courts and business center.
Verified
$
84 Units Available
Central Rockville
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,395
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1077 sqft
Apartments with upgraded amenities like granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry located in building with 9,000 square feet of courtyard and community space that includes pool, playground, fire pits and pet spa station.
Verified
$
7 Units Available
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,999
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,752
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,818
1292 sqft
Pet-friendly, wheelchair-accessible complex modeled on turn-of-the-century architecture. Spacious and accommodating units with nine-foot ceilings and extra storage. Across the street from Kentlands Square Shopping Center.
Verified
26 Units Available
West Rockville
Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,520
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1020 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedrooms have high ceilings with crown molding, in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Access to game room and cinema. Walk to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, shops and restaurants.
Verified
7 Units Available
Central Rockville
Stories at Congressional Plaza
1620 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,782
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,431
1151 sqft
Beautiful private and communal spaces. Recreation room with pool table, fireplace and comfortable seating. An in-house gym with state-of-the-art fitness equipment. Professional artwork turns the building into a personal museum.
Verified
44 Units Available
West Rockville
Gables Upper Rock
70 Upper Rock Cir, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,547
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,533
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,034
1151 sqft
Wonderful rec room with pool table, foosball, flat screen TV and bar. Units have open, modern floor plans with laundry facilities. Outdoor pool, gardens and sitting areas for relaxing in comfortable weather.
Verified
25 Units Available
Brighton Village
345 W Side Dr, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,230
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1220 sqft
Enjoy urban living or rural recreation with close proximity to Festival Shopping Center, as well as Bohrer and Green Parks. Hardwood floors and patios in units. Near I-270 and I-370 interchange.
Verified
1 Unit Available
Montgomery Club
17101 Queen Victoria Ct, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1113 sqft
Townhome Style Apartment available! Montgomery Club offers residents a variety of lifestyle choices in apartments and townhome Style Apartments. Conveniently located off Rte.
1 Unit Available
King Farm
502 King Farm Blvd.
502 King Farm Boulevard, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1733 sqft
-Outstanding Luxury Condominium Apartment -Award winning planned development community at King Farm -No security deposit but tenant should pass credit and criminal background check -Large, Bright open floor plan for safe, comfortable living -Secure
1 Unit Available
151 CHEVY CHASE ST
151 Chevy Chase Street, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Freshly painted, new floors in living room and dining room .New dishwasher, new garage door opener, new paint. new microwave .Furnished unit, will include beds, linens, and dishes. Shows beautifully! Super location in Kentlands.
1 Unit Available
Cascades
47645 MID SURREY SQUARE
47645 Mid Surrey Square, Lowes Island, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
3546 sqft
Basement for rent,770 sq feet fully furnished, one full bath, all utilities included except internet, small kitchenette with dishwasher, microwave, fridge, washer/dryer.
Verified
$
22 Units Available
The Highlands of Chevy Chase
5480 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$1,695
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,989
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe, air conditioned apartments located in the heart of the Friendship Heights section of Chevy Chase, MD. A quick commute to Washington, D.C. and just minutes from Bethesda, Rockville and Silver Spring.
Verified
61 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,426
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,121
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified
$
13 Units Available
Assembly Watkins Mill
180 Watkins Station Cir, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,311
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1095 sqft
Spacious furnished units with stainless-steel appliances. Pet-friendly complex offering a basketball court, bike storage, pool, and 24-hour gym. Great for commuters! I-270 is minutes away.
Verified
$
26 Units Available
Tysons Central 123
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,110
1538 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
Verified
25 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,705
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1216 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
Verified
26 Units Available
Merrifield
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Verified
6 Units Available
Tysons East
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- to four-bedroom homes, some on two levels, furnished and unfurnished. New cabinets, counters, large windows, new flooring, W/D in most. Amenities include pool, playground, basketball and volleyball courts. Near shopping, dining, transit.
Verified
$
12 Units Available
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,193
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,119
1176 sqft
Luxurious living in the heart of downtown Bethesda. Amazing kitchens with upscale details, giant closets and in-unit washer and dryer. Private parking in garage and gorgeous rooftop garden terrace for residents.
Verified
81 Units Available
North Central
Avalon Tysons Corner
1569 Onyx Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
1232 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments that feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters in the kitchen. The community has a pet spa, a modern fitness center with yoga and spinning, and a swimming pool under the sun.
Verified
43 Units Available
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,706
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,058
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom floor plans in charming North Bethesda, Maryland. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, hardwoods, and soaking tubs. Close to transit and local stores, shops, restaurants, and movie theaters.
Verified
54 Units Available
North Central
Avalon Park Crest
8250 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,640
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,760
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1101 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counters define the newly renovated apartments. They are conveniently located walking distance away from Tysons Corner Center Mall and its range of shopping options.
Verified
32 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,424
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,669
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
