Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:34 PM

353 Apartments for rent in Timonium, MD with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Timonium offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride ... Read Guide >
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
18 Units Available
Lutherville - Timonium
Padonia Village Apartments
88 E Padonia Rd, Timonium, MD
Studio
$1,140
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1110 sqft
Apartments in this complex range from studio to three-bedroom units, featuring air-conditioning, private patio or balcony, and carpeting. Community amenities include on-site laundry, clubhouse, playground, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance available.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Lutherville - Timonium
19 ALICEVIEW CT
19 Aliceview Court, Timonium, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
All brick End of Group in the 89 townhome community of Chapel Hill. The stately Georgetown front greets you as you enter this 2,800+ square foot home with an open main level and hardwood flooring. Prep for your dinner parties in the large kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Timonium
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
14 Units Available
Hunt Club
2 Garston Ct, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,266
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,491
1195 sqft
This apartment community is just blocks from the local elementary school, parks and a golf course. One- to three-bedroom homes have air conditioning and in-unit laundry, along with extra storage. Community pool, sauna and gym.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
9 Units Available
The Apartments at Saddle Brooke
307 Foxfire Pl, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,155
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1125 sqft
Close to Hunt Valley Towne Centre and Hunt Valley Light Rail Station. 1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with a community center, dog park, fitness center, playground and swimming pool.
Last updated July 22 at 12:17 PM
29 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartment Homes
10337 Society Park Dr, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,125
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
1057 sqft
Cranbrook Shopping Center and Yorktowne Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include swimming pool, clubhouse and gym. Apartments offer in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
12 Units Available
Charlesgate Apartments
8436 Charles Valley Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,415
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large units with open living spaces accented by brick exteriors and private balconies. Each apartment offers in-unit laundry. Pool located in outdoor community area. Dine and shop across the street at the Shops at Kenilworth.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Top Field Apartments
10701 Cardington Way #104, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,432
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,958
1395 sqft
Beautiful brick-facade buildings and manicured grounds in a pet-friendly community. Pool, playground and tennis court. Recently renovated apartments. Close to Fox Hollow Golf Course and Loch Raven Reservoir.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Mays Chapel
104 CASTLETOWN RD #202
104 Castletown Road, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
FOR RENT!! MAYS CHAPEL * AWESOME 1290 SQ.ST. END UNIT * 2 BED * 2 BATH * BALCONY OVERLOOKING WOODS * NEW NEUTRAL CARPET * STAINLESS ST.

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Mays Chapel
2105 KIMRICK
2105 Kimrick Place, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2066 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2105 KIMRICK in Mays Chapel. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Mays Chapel
6 MULLINGAR COURT
6 Mullingar Court, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1290 sqft
Your home for 2020 and beyond. Best value in Mays Chapel Village. Prime top floor room sunny comfortable unit with fresh paint and newer carpet. Built-ins. Newer dishwasher and range. Very neutral. Located on park like court in Mays chapel.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Mays Chapel
12236 ROUNDWOOD RD #710
12236 Roundwood Rd, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
LUXURY 7TH FLOOR CONDO IN SECURE,ELEVATOR BUILDING WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN! SPECTACULAR VIEW, LOADED WITH UPGRADES: HARDWOOD FLOORS, CROWN MOLDING, MARBLE GAS FIREPLACE, GOURMET KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS , CHERRY CABINETS, & STAINLESS STEEL

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Mays Chapel
2225 CHAPEL VALLEY LN
2225 Chapel Valley Lane, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Exceptionally well-maintained. Bright and spacious home with hardwood floors on main level. Recently updated eat-in kitchen has great storage space. Two full bathrooms on upper level have recent renovations.

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Mays Chapel
15 BATTERSEA BRIDGE COURT
15 Battersea Bridge Court, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1914 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15 BATTERSEA BRIDGE COURT in Mays Chapel. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Mays Chapel
1 LOUGH MASK CT #302
1 Lough, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
REDUCED 2BR 2BA CONDO IN DESIRABLE MAYS CHAPEL.,FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW CARPET,NEW WINDOWS, UPDATED APPLIANCES,VERY PRIVATE BALCONY OVERLOOKING WOODED AREA ....A MUST SEE1

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
641 BUDLEIGH CIRCLE
641 Budleigh Circle, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2072 sqft
A beautiful, light-filled, spacious townhouse in the heart of Mays Chapel in the Chappelgate community with a one-car garage, available for possession right away! This beautiful 3 Bedrooms 4 Bathroom property will allow your family to enjoy the
Results within 5 miles of Timonium
Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
22 Units Available
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,549
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green apartment community near Goucher College. Apartments feature flowing layouts with designer bathrooms and sleek kitchens. Multiple communal amenities, including a culinary lounge, game room, music practice studio, and health and fitness center.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
3 Units Available
The Quarters at Towson Town Center
960 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,356
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,903
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community near Goucher College. One- to three-bedroom residences feature all appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Community amenities include clubhouse, media room, gym, business center, pool, bike storage, and much more.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
18 Units Available
Loch Raven
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,376
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated homes with ice makers and in-unit laundry. E-payments for resident's convenience. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Close to Mount Pleasant Golf Course. Easy access to Perring Parkway.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
7 Units Available
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,753
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Residents have access to pool, gym and clubhouse and can enjoy putting green, shuffleboard and bocce court. Dog and cat friendly.
Last updated July 22 at 01:00 PM
$
31 Units Available
Towson Promenade
707 York Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,292
1007 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1473 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Towson. Within walking distance of the shops at Towson Town Center. Sleek facility with theater room, well-equipped fitness center and manicured courtyards. Ten-foot ceilings in air-conditioned units.
Last updated July 22 at 01:00 PM
37 Units Available
Woodbrook Village
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,149
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,971
1064 sqft
Less than two miles from Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Towson University. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and playground. Recently upgraded units have beautiful granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
$
126 Units Available
Avalon Towson
2 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,385
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1079 sqft
Avalon Towson, located among the highly anticipated shops and restaurants of Circle East, features studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. These pet-friendly apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washer and dryer.
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
$
41 Units Available
Avalon Hunt Valley
100 Shawan Rd, Cockeysville, MD
Studio
$1,480
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
1188 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with modern kitchens, large closets, and in-unit laundry. Swimming pool, outdoor cucina, yoga studio, and resident lounge. Located within Hunt Valley Towne Centre with convenient access to Baltimore Beltway and Downtown Baltimore.
Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
$
78 Units Available
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1182 sqft
Spacious residences with in-unit laundry nook. Air conditioning, ceiling fans, carpet and hardwood flooring throughout, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar and dog park.
City Guide for Timonium, MD

The name "Timonium" is believed to come from the palace that was built by Marc Antony. According to local legend, the city of Timonium was given its name by a grieving widow who owned the land as a plantation.

Timonium prides itself on the small city feel that it provides. It's part of the "York Road Corridor" of communities and offers a great place to live while allowing its residents to easily get to other cities. The city itself, which is bordered by Cockeysville and Lutherville, has a population of a little over 9,000. Timonium is steeped in history and offers a quiet relaxed feel that makes it great for anyone who wants to avoid a loud, busy city. There are many major roads that go around the city, making it easy for anybody who needs to travel into and out of it. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Timonium, MD

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Timonium offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Timonium. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Timonium can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

