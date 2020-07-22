353 Apartments for rent in Timonium, MD with washer-dryers
The name "Timonium" is believed to come from the palace that was built by Marc Antony. According to local legend, the city of Timonium was given its name by a grieving widow who owned the land as a plantation.
Timonium prides itself on the small city feel that it provides. It's part of the "York Road Corridor" of communities and offers a great place to live while allowing its residents to easily get to other cities. The city itself, which is bordered by Cockeysville and Lutherville, has a population of a little over 9,000. Timonium is steeped in history and offers a quiet relaxed feel that makes it great for anyone who wants to avoid a loud, busy city. There are many major roads that go around the city, making it easy for anybody who needs to travel into and out of it. See more
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Timonium offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.
There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Timonium. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Timonium can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.