159 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Suitland, MD
The population data for Suitland, Maryland must be precise all the time. Why? Because Suitland has been the home of the United States Census Bureau since 1942.
Every year, the Census Bureau gathers information from people all over the country. Where do those questionnaires go? What becomes of those answers? This information is gathered and maintained in historic Suitland, where bureau employees work to ensure everyone is accounted for. The Census Bureau moved from its original location in Washington, D.C., during World War II. And it has remained there ever since.
Finding an apartment in Suitland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.