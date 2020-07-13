/
/
/
apartments under 1300
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM
98 Apartments under $1,300 for rent in Suitland, MD
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
38 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,063
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1249 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
14 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,162
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
840 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
9 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Madison Gardens
3220 Swann Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
758 sqft
Spacious apartments designed to receive ample sunlight during the day. Located close to I-495 and Pennsylvania Avenue for and easy commute, it is also just a couple of blocks away from Suitland Metro Station.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 09:11am
1 Unit Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
6303 Hil-Mar Drive
6303 Hil-Mar Drive, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,285
715 sqft
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 715; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1285.00; IMRID24441
Results within 1 mile of Suitland
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
8 Units Available
Verona at the Park
5284 Marlboro Pike Suite 303, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,217
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
950 sqft
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fan, 2-inch blinds, and garbage disposal. Community includes coffee cafe, dog park, and ample visitor parking. Excellent location for commuters, close to major interstates.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
4 Units Available
Dunhill South Apartments
5815 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,270
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy quality living at Dunhill South Apartments. Dunhill South Apartments offers modern, spacious, charming living.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
14 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
The Residences at Silver Hill
3501 Terrace Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,260
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
900 sqft
Modern apartments located along Highway 458 and close to Suitland Parkway. Features include designer kitchens, a full selection of house appliances and in-unit laundry. Includes a courtyard, a community garden and a playground.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
Fort Dupont
3984 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE
3984 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,287
3984 Penn Ave SE #201 - This property is located right on Pennsylvania Ave. The property is within close proximity of Navy Yard. The property provides quick access into MD, as it is right on the border. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5834631)
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
2001 38TH SE
2001 38th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
591 sqft
For rental applications please use this link: https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=2001-38th-st-ne-washington-dc-20020-4j1moo
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
2012 FORT DAVIS STREET SE
2012 Fort Davis Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
591 sqft
For rental applications please use this link: https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=2012-fort-davis-st-se-washington-dc-20020-epec9m
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest Heights
3101 SOUTHERN AVENUE
3101 Southern Avenue Southeast, Hillcrest Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
619 sqft
Ready to move right into this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo close to everything with all utilities included! Thanks for showing!
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 09:11am
1 Unit Available
7145 Donnell Place
7145 Donnell Place, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 664; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1150.00; IMRID24438
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Fort Dupont
4662 HILLSIDE ROAD SE
4662 Hillside Road Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,287
2444 sqft
renovated spacious 1 bedrooms for rent close to metro Dcha housing vouchers VA housing vouchers and other Housing vouchers accepted
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Coral Hills
4259 SOUTHERN AVENUE
4259 Southern Avenue, Coral Hills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Spacious top floor listing. Washer and dryer in unit. All appliances are less than 1 year old. Electricity and water included in rent. Plenty of parking and located just steps from the Metrobus line and 4.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest Heights
2586 Iverson St
2586 Iverson Street, Hillcrest Heights, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Lovely 2 BR/1 BA Duplex in Temple Hills! Walk on into your nice living and dining room combo with laminate hardwood flooring and natural light.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
3853 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD
3853 Saint Barnabas Road, Silver Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
979 sqft
2Ba/1Ba condo on the top floor*$50 application fee per person 18 years and older*$50.000 qualifying income*credit on case by case basis*job stability/sufficient income a must*no pets*
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Coral Hills
4510 HEATH STREET
4510 Heath Street, Coral Hills, MD
Studio
$800
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4510 HEATH STREET in Coral Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Suitland
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
10 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Remington Place
2602 Brinkley Rd, Fort Washington, MD
Studio
$1,095
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant high-rise living with all the culture and historic attraction of Fort Washington. Deluxe units feature appliances, air conditioning, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool and more.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
$
26 Units Available
Hillcrest Heights
South Pointe
2603 Southern Ave, Temple Hills, MD
Studio
$1,080
647 sqft
Just minutes away from the scenic National Harbor and Beltway. The Southern Avenue Metro Station is within walking distance for an easy commute. It is a pet-friendly community with private patios and balconies for residents.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
23 Units Available
Allentown Apartments
5215 Morris Avenue, Suite 5, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
$940
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,130
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
934 sqft
At Donaldson, the well-being of our residents, team members, clients, and vendor partners is our top priority. We know you depend on us, and we are committed to being here for you.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
1 Unit Available
Benning
Fort Chaplin Park
4212 E Capitol St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,288
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome To Fort Chaplin Park!! Experience quality living at a reasonable price! Fort Chaplin Park combines affordability with its great location and easy access to downtown and I-395.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
22 Units Available
Cheverly Gardens
3554 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
448 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
639 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
755 sqft
Cheverly Gardens is a 409-unit, garden-style apartment community in Hyattsville, Maryland. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments have been newly renovated with features like fully upgraded kitchens, wood-style flooring, and two-tone paint.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
7 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
The Milano
1002 Kennebec St, Glassmanor, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,173
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
963 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring a pool, bark park and gym. Studio to 3-bedroom apartments have been recently renovated. Moments from D.C., with easy access to Interstate 495/95.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:59am
13 Units Available
The Courts of Camp Springs
5327 Carswell Ave, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
$1,000
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
880 sqft
Convenient location across from Andrews Air Force Base on the green and blue Metro lines. Controlled access community with pool, playground and basketball court. Walk-in closets and separate dining rooms.
Similar Pages
Suitland 1 BedroomsSuitland 2 BedroomsSuitland 3 BedroomsSuitland Accessible ApartmentsSuitland Apartments under $1,200Suitland Apartments under $1,300
Suitland Apartments with BalconySuitland Apartments with GymSuitland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSuitland Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSuitland Apartments with ParkingSuitland Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VA