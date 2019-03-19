Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
8206 MARY LEE LANE
8206 Mary Lee Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8206 Mary Lee Lane, Scaggsville, MD 20723
North Laurel
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come and See this cozy 3 bedroom and 2 Full Bath Room Split level home is waiting for you. A fresh paint, New HVAC and Water Heater, Close to major highway, shopping center and public transportation.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8206 MARY LEE LANE have any available units?
8206 MARY LEE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scaggsville, MD
.
What amenities does 8206 MARY LEE LANE have?
Some of 8206 MARY LEE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8206 MARY LEE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8206 MARY LEE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8206 MARY LEE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8206 MARY LEE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scaggsville
.
Does 8206 MARY LEE LANE offer parking?
No, 8206 MARY LEE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 8206 MARY LEE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8206 MARY LEE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8206 MARY LEE LANE have a pool?
No, 8206 MARY LEE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 8206 MARY LEE LANE have accessible units?
No, 8206 MARY LEE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8206 MARY LEE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8206 MARY LEE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8206 MARY LEE LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8206 MARY LEE LANE has units with air conditioning.
