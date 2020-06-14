Apartment List
/
MD
/
riviera beach
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

115 Apartments for rent in Riviera Beach, MD with garage

Riviera Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Riviera Beach
1 Unit Available
630 Fernhill Road
630 Fernhill Road, Riviera Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1056 sqft
Recently updated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath home located on a large lot with a detached garage. Fresh Paint, New Carpet, hardwood floors, updated bathrooms and Kitchen. Available June 19. TEXT Tom 410.703.2221 to schedule your showing

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Riviera Beach
1 Unit Available
460 CARVEL BEACH #3 ROAD
460 Carvel Beach Road, Riviera Beach, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
6772 sqft
This is a unique opportunity for tenants. Waterfront property with 7 apartments which include 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, remodeled kitchen and living area in each apartment. Waterfront on Back Cove with pier for tenants to use.
Results within 1 mile of Riviera Beach
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
17 Units Available
TGM Creekside Village
303 Maple Tree Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,340
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Creekside Village in Glen Burnie. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7738 Timbercross Ln
7738 Timbercross Lane, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
Quaint 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhouse in Tanyard Springs Community of Glen Burnie! First floor features access to the 1 car garage, a separate laundry area with washer/dryer and an updated half bath.

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7707 TIMBERCROSS LN
7707 Timbercross Lane, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful townhouse with modern finishes and open floor layout. Spacious main level with an open floor plan can fit any size couch in the living room. 2 master suites with its own bathrooms provide much needed privacy.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
726 RAVENWOOD DRIVE
726 Ravenwood Drive, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2192 sqft
Beautiful and Almost New luxurious Townhouse in Creekside Village. This is like living in a resort.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8148 HICKORY HOLLOW DRIVE
8148 Hickory Hollow Drive, Pasadena, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,299
2588 sqft
This luxury rental will not last long! Stately stone front with beaded siding, double turned gable and two car garage! Nearly new, meticulously cared for 4 bedroom plus first floor den, and a house full of architectural bliss in a gorgeous

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7722 GASTON PL
7722 Gaston Place, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful, barely lived in townhouse that has as much space as a single family home. 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half bathrooms. Luxury designer Kitchen with upgraded appliances. Totally open floor plan. Walking distance to Solley Elementary School.
Results within 5 miles of Riviera Beach
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
13 Units Available
Creekstone Village Apartments
8115 Evening Star Dr, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,555
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,391
1484 sqft
Contemporary homes feature stunning kitchens with granite counters and high-end appliances. Convenient living with in-unit laundry, bathtubs and ample natural light. Enjoy the pool, fire pit, 24-hour gym and much more.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6 NICHOLSON DRIVE
6 Nicholson Drive, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1056 sqft
Available August 1. 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths. Detached Single Family Home + Garage with Water Access. Hardwood Flooring on Main Level. Separate Dining Room Adjacent to Sunroom with Pellet Stove.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
610 ROBINSON STATION RD
610 Robinson Station Road, Severna Park, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Elegant colonial in PRIME Severna Park cul-de-sac location. This home features a semi-open floor plan with an updated kitchen. The upper level has 4 generously sized bedrooms with fully renovated master bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Riviera Beach
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:08am
Federal Hill - Montgomery
40 Units Available
Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,400
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,543
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,087
1150 sqft
Brand new luxury mid-rise apartments in Baltimore. A resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym. The pet-friendly apartments feature wood-like flooring, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Minutes to the Inner Harbor and M&T Bank Stadium.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Baltimore
59 Units Available
10 Light Street
10 Light St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,025
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,076
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1317 sqft
Landmark building in Financial District close to all the excitement. Green certified building has rooftop pool and dog park, fitness center, controlled access, and yoga studio. Bright interiors, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Downtown Baltimore
10 Units Available
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,182
588 sqft
Located right by the Walters Art Museum and W Franklin St. Apartments feature a breakfast bar, wall-to-wall carpeting and modern kitchen appliances. Residents have use of rooftop pool, sundeck and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:13am
$
Downtown Baltimore
4 Units Available
500 Park
500 Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,160
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 500 Park in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Downtown Baltimore
44 Units Available
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,422
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
995 sqft
In the heart of Downtown near Lexington Market, Royal Farms Arena, and Port Discovery Children's Museum. Custom lighting, 10-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and custom cabinetry. Community amenities include a pet grooming station and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Fells Point
36 Units Available
The Eden
777 S Eden St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,723
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,337
1225 sqft
Stunning location right near the water in Fell's Point. Sleek, luxury design. On-site amenities include yoga, internet cafe, garages and gym. In-unit laundry, updated appliances and larger bedrooms. Coffee bar on-site.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Locust Point
28 Units Available
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,573
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1275 sqft
Located in Baltimore, the apartments in this housing community include spacious walk-in closets, air conditioning and hardwood floors. The community also features a recreation center and 24-hour concierge.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Downtown Baltimore
77 Units Available
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,450
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1134 sqft
Live at Baltimore's best and brightest. Centrally located to the city's best dining, shopping and attractions, Luminary is quite possibly Baltimore's most walkable address.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Little Italy
60 Units Available
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,811
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,539
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1166 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Fells Point
27 Units Available
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,677
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,459
1174 sqft
Fully furnished apartments within the historic Fells Point neighborhood. Community includes a billiards room, lounge bar, yoga studio and theater. Close to Patterson Park, the National Aquarium, and lots of bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Fells Point
10 Units Available
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,558
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,748
1230 sqft
Waterfront community offers inspiring views of Harbor East. Attractive residences include floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy morning or evening hikes on waterfront trails.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Little Italy
13 Units Available
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,813
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,622
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1088 sqft
High-rise living at its finest, complete with stunning harbor and downtown views. World-class amenities feature pool, sauna, coffee bar, theater room and more. Everything you need is right at home! Recently renovated, luxury interiors.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Downtown Baltimore
38 Units Available
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,115
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
873 sqft
Welcome home to Camden Court Apartments! Our community offers inviting studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring fully-equipped kitchens with granite countertops, black appliances, maple cabinets, as well as a washer/dryer in-unit
City Guide for Riviera Beach, MD

You can tell Riviera Beach natives from visitors by the way they say the name of the town. Locals pronounce it "re-veer-uh."

Established in the 1920's as "Maryland's Master Waterfront," most of Riviera Beach is on the peninsula created by Stony, Cox, and Rock Creek, as well as the Patapsco River. The other part of town lies across Stony Creek. At 3.2 square miles, nearly 20 percent of which is water, Riviera Beach is the epitome of an idyllic little beach town. A population of roughly 12,000 makes for a close-knit community. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Riviera Beach, MD

Riviera Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Riviera Beach 1 BedroomsRiviera Beach 3 Bedrooms
Riviera Beach Apartments with BalconyRiviera Beach Apartments with Garage
Riviera Beach Apartments with ParkingRiviera Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDDeale, MDBrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDEdgemere, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College