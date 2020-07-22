Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:43 PM

194 Apartments for rent in Redland, MD with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Redland means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your ... Read Guide >

1 of 50

Last updated April 10 at 02:16 AM
1 Unit Available
16304 DECKER PLACE
16304 Decker Place, Redland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1864 sqft
NOW is your opportunity to RENT an EYA built home in the Westside at Shady Grove community! Situated steps from Metro's red line, this Banrcroft town home features 3 bedrooms, 3.
Results within 1 mile of Redland
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
39 Units Available
King Farm
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,644
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,878
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,636
1456 sqft
Welcome home! Relish in your new fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances when you're not enjoying pool, sauna, hot tub, media room or the convenience of living next to King Farm Stream Valley Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
17 Units Available
West Rockville
Villas at Rockville
1699 Yale Pl, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1792 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Montgomery College and close to Shady Grove Metro Station. Units feature breakfast bars, energy efficient windows, and patios. Community offers storage areas and a pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
16 Units Available
King Farm
The Residences at King Farm
105 King Farm Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,620
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1280 sqft
Two-story units available. Private balconies and patios. Outdoor pool with splash area for kids. In-unit laundry facilities. Impressive fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 09:43 PM
23 Units Available
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,512
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1287 sqft
Elegant 1-2 bedroom (and loft) apartment homes. Unique floor plans, with built-in bookcases, in-unit W/D and soaking tubs. Wine room, recording studios, community garden and elevator. Near I-270, good schools and shopping.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,373
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,108
1400 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments near Shady Grove Metro Station with easy access to I-270 and InterCounty Connector MD Route 200. Fireplace, patio, outside storage, vaulted ceilings and in-unit laundry.

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 09:16 PM
1 Unit Available
King Farm
926 HAVENCREST STREET
926 Havencrest Street, Rockville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3718 sqft
Welcome to King Farm! One of the few detached homes in the highly sought-after King Farm neighborhood, this home is in an ideal location for the DMV lifestyle.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
King Farm
502 King Farm Blvd.
502 King Farm Boulevard, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1733 sqft
-Outstanding Luxury Condominium Apartment -Award winning planned development community at King Farm -No security deposit but tenant should pass credit and criminal background check -Large, Bright open floor plan for safe, comfortable living -Secure

1 of 89

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
King Farm
501 WATKINS POND BLVD
501 Watkins Pond Boulevard, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Fabulous and well maintained Single Family Home in King Farm! Former model home with a decorators charm throughout. Solar panels installed 2013 saving your utility bill. Location, Location, Location - Walking distance to pool and parks.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
King Farm
524 Redland Blvd - 1
524 Redland Blvd, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2050 sqft
End Unit town home in highly sought after and convenient King Farm with 3 bedroom/3 full bath/2 half bath. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom. Private bedroom/bathroom on 4th level. Two large bedrooms on upper level.

1 of 27

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
King Farm
909 Crestfield Dr
909 Crestfield Drive, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2400 sqft
Fantastic 3BR 2FB+2HB Townhome in Close In King Farm! - Welcome home to your spacious 3 bedrooms+studies/playroom, 2 full bathroom + 2 half bathroom townhome in sought after King Farm.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
King Farm
907 Crestfield Drive - 1
907 Crestfield Drive, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1950 sqft
Spacious & Immaculate 3 bedrooms+studies/playroom, 2+2 bath TH. Hardwood floors & Tiles on the main and upper level, fireplace, 2-car garage, walkout basement.
Results within 5 miles of Redland
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
$
93 Units Available
Central Rockville
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,459
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,587
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1077 sqft
Apartments with upgraded amenities like granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry located in building with 9,000 square feet of courtyard and community space that includes pool, playground, fire pits and pet spa station.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
38 Units Available
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,461
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,757
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1100 sqft
Now Open for tours and leasing. Experience the ultimate in services and amenities at Cadence at Crown apartments in Gaithersburg, MD. Adjacent to the shopping, dining and nightlife of Downtown Crown including Harris Teeter, Starbucks and LA Fitness.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
29 Units Available
Camden Washingtonian
10201 Washingtonian Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,499
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1125 sqft
These open-concept homes feature custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, tankless water heaters, and full size washers and dryers. On-site fitness center, bocce court, saltwater pool, and virtual fitness trainer.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
24 Units Available
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,503
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,613
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,017
1131 sqft
Floor plans from studio to three-bedrooms plus loft, fully equipped with lots of community and apartment amenities. Down street from Downtown Crown and a few miles from Downtown Rockville. Dog park and grooming area.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
16 Units Available
West Rockville
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,604
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,641
1386 sqft
Recently remodeled with upgrades like quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, plus in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy outdoor pool, tennis court and billiards lounge. Pet-friendly. 24-Hour fitness center and maintenance on-site.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
17 Units Available
The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave, Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,880
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,115
1617 sqft
The Perry at Park Potomac is the perfect combination of accessibility and comfort. Close to I-270, these units promise an easy commute, while still providing amenities such as outdoor living space, a gym and pet-friendly facilities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
$
23 Units Available
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,399
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,409
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Paramount in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
$
27 Units Available
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,459
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,478
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1163 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Majestic in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
14 Units Available
Assembly Watkins Mill
180 Watkins Station Cir, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,279
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1095 sqft
Spacious furnished units with stainless-steel appliances. Pet-friendly complex offering a basketball court, bike storage, pool, and 24-hour gym. Great for commuters! I-270 is minutes away.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
9 Units Available
Central Rockville
Stories at Congressional Plaza
1620 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,743
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1151 sqft
Beautiful private and communal spaces. Recreation room with pool table, fireplace and comfortable seating. An in-house gym with state-of-the-art fitness equipment. Professional artwork turns the building into a personal museum.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
10 Units Available
Breckenridge
9905 Boysenberry Way, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1425 sqft
Easy Living in Montgomery Village Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
30 Units Available
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,611
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1136 sqft
Conveniently located in North Bethesda, just 7 minute metro ride to downtown Bethesda. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Tenants can take advantage of courtyard, pool, and gym.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Redland, MD

Finding apartments with a pool in Redland means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Redland could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

