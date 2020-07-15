Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:51 PM

164 Apartments for rent in Redland, MD with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Redland renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
8040 NEEDWOOD
8040 Needwood Road, Redland, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st! (STILL TENANT OCCUPIED - FOLLOW COVID 19 GUIDELINES AND WEAR MASK)Walking distance and 2 Blocks from the Shady Grove Metro Station! Upper level 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo with access to weight room (recreation center) and

1 of 50

Last updated April 10 at 02:16 AM
1 Unit Available
16304 DECKER PLACE
16304 Decker Place, Redland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1864 sqft
NOW is your opportunity to RENT an EYA built home in the Westside at Shady Grove community! Situated steps from Metro's red line, this Banrcroft town home features 3 bedrooms, 3.
Results within 1 mile of Redland
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
9 Units Available
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,376
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1400 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments near Shady Grove Metro Station with easy access to I-270 and InterCounty Connector MD Route 200. Fireplace, patio, outside storage, vaulted ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 09:51 PM
23 Units Available
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,515
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1287 sqft
Elegant 1-2 bedroom (and loft) apartment homes. Unique floor plans, with built-in bookcases, in-unit W/D and soaking tubs. Wine room, recording studios, community garden and elevator. Near I-270, good schools and shopping.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
34 Units Available
King Farm
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,616
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,934
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,649
1456 sqft
Welcome home! Relish in your new fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances when you're not enjoying pool, sauna, hot tub, media room or the convenience of living next to King Farm Stream Valley Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
17 Units Available
King Farm
The Residences at King Farm
105 King Farm Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,605
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1440 sqft
Two-story units available. Private balconies and patios. Outdoor pool with splash area for kids. In-unit laundry facilities. Impressive fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 06:37 PM
18 Units Available
West Rockville
Villas at Rockville
1699 Yale Pl, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1792 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Montgomery College and close to Shady Grove Metro Station. Units feature breakfast bars, energy efficient windows, and patios. Community offers storage areas and a pool.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
King Farm
502 King Farm Blvd.
502 King Farm Boulevard, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1733 sqft
-Outstanding Luxury Condominium Apartment -Award winning planned development community at King Farm -No security deposit but tenant should pass credit and criminal background check -Large, Bright open floor plan for safe, comfortable living -Secure
Results within 5 miles of Redland
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
42 Units Available
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,768
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,632
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1100 sqft
Now Open for tours and leasing. Experience the ultimate in services and amenities at Cadence at Crown apartments in Gaithersburg, MD. Adjacent to the shopping, dining and nightlife of Downtown Crown including Harris Teeter, Starbucks and LA Fitness.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
$
7 Units Available
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,999
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,752
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,818
1292 sqft
Pet-friendly, wheelchair-accessible complex modeled on turn-of-the-century architecture. Spacious and accommodating units with nine-foot ceilings and extra storage. Across the street from Kentlands Square Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
13 Units Available
Assembly Watkins Mill
180 Watkins Station Cir, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,311
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1095 sqft
Spacious furnished units with stainless-steel appliances. Pet-friendly complex offering a basketball court, bike storage, pool, and 24-hour gym. Great for commuters! I-270 is minutes away.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
23 Units Available
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,497
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,633
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1131 sqft
Floor plans from studio to three-bedrooms plus loft, fully equipped with lots of community and apartment amenities. Down street from Downtown Crown and a few miles from Downtown Rockville. Dog park and grooming area.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
15 Units Available
West Rockville
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,670
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently remodeled with upgrades like quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, plus in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy outdoor pool, tennis court and billiards lounge. Pet-friendly. 24-Hour fitness center and maintenance on-site.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
14 Units Available
The Verandahs Apartments
9308 Willow Creek Dr, Montgomery Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,406
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1164 sqft
Community in Montgomery Village, Maryland, offers stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments in a friendly area just 2 miles from Lake Forest Mall. In-unit W/D, private outside storage, poolside grilling, and cardio center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
26 Units Available
West Rockville
Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,520
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1020 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedrooms have high ceilings with crown molding, in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Access to game room and cinema. Walk to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
24 Units Available
East Rockville
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1057 sqft
Fitness center, rec room and lobby have artistic decorations. Units have open floor plans and large closets. In-unit laundry, patios and balconies offer privacy within an enjoyable community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
16 Units Available
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,605
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1206 sqft
Rated as Somewhat Walkable with Good Transit by WalkScore. Community lounge areas, pool, shuffleboard and dog park. High-end features including in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
27 Units Available
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,420
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1085 sqft
Modern high-rise apartment at its finest. Beautiful views. Units feature wheelchair accessibility and are pet-friendly. Centrally located to downtown shopping and dining. Provides 24-hour security.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
11 Units Available
East Rockville
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,545
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1270 sqft
An outdoor pool and well-equipped gym make it easy to stay healthy. Various floor plans with private patios and balconies. In-unit laundry. Quiet forest setting.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
22 Units Available
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,570
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,793
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1164 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the White Flint Metro stop. Community amenities include pool, yoga, concierge and bike storage. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:40 PM
25 Units Available
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,344
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1136 sqft
Recently renovated units in a green complex that accepts pets and section 8. Fire pit, pool, and playground on site. Nearby Quince Orchard Plaza offers dining and retail options. Close to I-270.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 06:29 PM
39 Units Available
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,237
1519 sqft
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 06:14 PM
18 Units Available
The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave, Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,880
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,115
1617 sqft
The Perry at Park Potomac is the perfect combination of accessibility and comfort. Close to I-270, these units promise an easy commute, while still providing amenities such as outdoor living space, a gym and pet-friendly facilities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:04 PM
$
28 Units Available
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,489
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,462
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,986
1163 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Majestic in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Redland, MD

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Redland renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

